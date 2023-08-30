"She was literally joking": RHONY star Jessel Taank defends Brynn Whitfield for flirting with co-star Erin Lichy's husband

The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) season 14, episode 6, titled Anniversorry, Not Sorry, was released on August 20, 2023, and it was filled with drama and controversy. One such controversy involved RHONY cast member Brynn Whitfield flirting with Erin Lichy's husband, Abe Lichy.

Although this incident caused quite a stir online, another star of the show, RHONY, Jessel Taank, feels it is fine and even defended Brynn. Taank shared her perspective with US Weekly in an interview conducted on August 22, 2023.

“Brynn has more s*x appeal in her pinky nail. Brynn just exudes this, like flirtatious fun. And she’s having fun with it. Nothing Brynn does or says is ever serious. That’s her personality. She’s very tongue-in-cheek. And that’s why I get along so well with her, because we have such a laugh together. Like, she gets it," she said.

Taank further mentioned:

“I was standing right next to her at that moment, and Abe was laughing. If Abe was uncomfortable, I think I would’ve maybe stepped in. But knowing Brynn, I know 100 percent that she was not serious. I know women that will steal your man, and that was not it. It was not it at all. She was literally joking.”

Jessel Taank also explained that it wasn't an intentional act and that Brynn felt “awful” about the incident.

RHONY cast member Brynn Whitfield apologized for her comment to Erin

Erin Lichy and Abe Lichy got married in 2012 and have three children together. Erin shared the following regarding Brynn's behavior on RHONY:

“Thinking back on it and the behavior, it’s just not something I would ever do. I don’t think that … it was the time or place or the behavior that I find to be quite frankly, normal behavior.”

The issue began when, during episode 6 of RHONY, when Erin and Abe are celebrating their 10-year anniversary, Brynn tells Abe that if his relationship with Erin doesn't work out, she is available.

After this, Brynn Whitfield responded to a comment on her Instagram about how she apologized to Erin following the incident.

“I’ve apologized multiple times and admitted that the timing and the setting was awful. I think I’m SO funny and that time I was super wrong. A divorce bit at an anniversary party was not a good choice,” she wrote.

In the episode, Brynn also stated that she doesn't think Erin Lichy and Abe Lichy are actually married, as they didn't exchange vows at any point during their first ceremony.

An Instagram account called Bravo Breaking News shared screenshots of Brynn's comment in the episode, to which Brynn replied by mentioning:

“It was TOTALLY the wrong time & place what ppl don’t know is I’m very close with Erin & Abe- we’re all the same age and they feel like my goof ball friends from college. I tease them a lot about being perfect bc they are honestly the perfect couple. So that’s why I do little comedic bits.”

Brynn further added:

“Even though it is a silly SHOW, where we have the pressure of 10 cameras waiting for you to not be a snooze fest, I felt bad after. Texted Erin the very next morning after. Anniversary party was the wrong venue and I was wrong. I love them both and I’m super protective of their family.”

Additionally, fans can watch the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) season 14 on Bravo on September 3, 2023.