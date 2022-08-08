"She put lives in danger": Alec Baldwin sparks controversy for supporting Anne Heche in aftermath of fiery car crash

American actor Alec Baldwin was slammed online after he publicly supported Anne Heche following her horrific road accident.

Supporting her in recent times, Alec Baldwin took to Instagram on Saturday to share a lengthy video for his former co-star, with whom he starred in a "90s thriller called The Juror." He said:

"Hey, I just want to send out my best wishes and all my love to Anne Heche. Anne is an old pal of mine. There's not a lot of women I've worked with that are brave in the way that Anne is brave."

But fans were not interested in Baldwin's wishes and pointed out that Heche was driving recklessly and endangered the lives of others. One comment read:

"She put lives in danger."

People were not happy with Alec Baldwin's support video for Anne Heche

Praising Anne as an actress, Baldwin, 64, spoke extensively about his professional collaborations with her, even the time they performed in a Broadway play called Twentieth Century, for which Heche bagged a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play.

He further added:

"She is an amazingly talented woman. I love you Anne, I love you and I think you are such a talented person. I hope everything is OK, I hope you come through this. My heart goes out to you. I'm sorry you had this tragic thing happen to you, and I'm sending you all my love."

He further urged all his followers to join him in "sending their support and love to the wonderful Anne Heche."

Minutes after posting the video on his Instagram handle, Alec Baldwin was bashed in the comments section for supporting the actress even though, as per the authorities, she was at fault. Several users also criticized Baldwin for making the video about the number of films he has starred in rather than giving an actual tribute to the actress, who is currently hospitalized due to her severe injuries.

As of writing, Alec Baldwin has limited comments on his video post tribute to Anne Heche.

On August 5, TMZ reported that Heche, 53, met with a horrible accident in her blue Mini Cooper while she was driving down a suburban street in Los Angeles which left her "intubated" and "severely burned."

Police authorities later stated that she was fleeing from a hit-and-run case at a high speed when she crashed her vehicle into a house following which her car became "engulfed" in flames. The house was ultimately destroyed.

