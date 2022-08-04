NCT’s Mark criticized for tone-deaf posts after sitting out of Japanese fan meet

NCT's Mark, along with group mates Jaehyun and Johnny, was unable to participate in the NCTzen 127-JAPAN Meeting 2022 ‘School 127, which took place on August 2 and 3 at Saitama Super Arena, Japan, after testing positive for Covid-19. While the news of Mark’s absence has upset fans, the K-Pop heartthrob’s tone-deaf post on the day of the fan meet, aggravated their disappointment.

On the day of the fan meet, instead of expressing disappointment about not being able to participate in the event, NCT’s Mark wrote on Bubble, a social media platform for fan-idol interaction, that he was sad about the weather as it prevented him from playing basketball.

A translation of the idol’s message states:

“It’s a pity it’s raining TT_TT. I was trying to play basketball properly :( ”

The idol also spoke about his health condition and stated that he tested negative after conducting a self-diagnosis test at home.

Fans were displeased with the artist as they felt it was insensitive of him to post about not being able to play basketball when hundreds of fans missed the opportunity to meet their favorite idol.

NCT’s Mark disappoints Japanese fans with his posts

NCT's sensation Mark has disappointed fans with his tone-deaf posts. The idol was unable to participate in the Japanese edition of the group’s fan meet scheduled to happen on August 2 and 3 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Fans were understandably dejected by the absence of their favorite artist. However, the dejection turned into disappointment and anger when the idol’s insensitive comments on not being able to play basketball were posted during an online interaction on Bubble.

Netizens commented on the matter and opined that it seemed like the idol had entirely forgotten about his Japanese fans. Fans also remarked that it was indeed very insensitive of him.

mini / bambi 𓃥 / ♟ advice ♟ @taeminocarino @pannchoa I'm an nctzen but that was tone deaf... I read that bubble and I was like "wt?", he didn't even have the coscience to do the live on a good timing... well... @pannchoa I'm an nctzen but that was tone deaf... I read that bubble and I was like "wt?", he didn't even have the coscience to do the live on a good timing... well...

To make matters worse, Mark disclosed that he had intended to go live on Instagram at 7 PM on the day that the fan meeting was held, to celebrate his birthday. The idol refrained from going live concurrently with the fan meet, as his manager had advised him to hold off on doing an Instagram Live broadcast while the fan meet was still ongoing.

Nevertheless, the idol’s wait did not last too long, as merely seven seconds after the conclusion of the fan meet, the idol went live on Instagram. However, towards the end of the live session, Mark was informed about the situation, and the idol apologized for causing inconvenience to his fans by not coming to the fan meet.

NCT’s idols Mark, Jaehyun and Johnny continue to test positive for Covid-19

Last week, prior to leaving for Japan for the fan meet, NCT's idols Mark, Jaehyun and Johnny continued to be diagnosed with Covid-19 after having once tested positive for the disease before. The artists are continuing their self-quarantining and home treatment. While the PCR results are still positive, the idols showed no external symptoms. Further, Mark also revealed that in a self-assessment diagnosis, he tested negative.

However, due to these health reasons, the three idols sat out the Japanese edition of the group’s fan meet.

The fan meet nevertheless continued as scheduled with the remaining six idols, Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jungwoo, and Haechan.

