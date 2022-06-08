"She's gonna kill it": Twitter thrilled to see Julia Garner as Madonna in pop icon's biopic

Actress Julia Garner, known for Ozark, Inventing Anna, and The Americans, is set to portray Madonna in the iconic pop star's upcoming biopic. The movie will reportedly focus on the early days of the Queen of Pop, who rose to popularity in the 80s with her flamboyant persona and unique artistry.

Ever since Variety reported the casting on June 7, a number of fans have taken to Twitter to express their delight, saying ''she's gonna kill in this role.''

Courtney Howard @Lulamaybelle Julia Garner is the perfect addition to any cast. But as playing Madonna in her biopic, she’s gonna seize and kill in this role. Julia Garner is the perfect addition to any cast. But as playing Madonna in her biopic, she’s gonna seize and kill in this role.

Fans delighted to see Julia Garner as Madonna in pop star's upcoming biopic

Several fans took to Twitter to express their delight and excitement over the news. Many said they believe Garner could even win an Oscar for the film. Take a look at the reactions on Twitter:

V- @EROTlCALISA If Julia Garner recreate this flawlessly in Madonna biopic then I’d say give her the oscars the Cesar the bafta the saga the globes the mtv popcorn anything If Julia Garner recreate this flawlessly in Madonna biopic then I’d say give her the oscars the Cesar the bafta the saga the globes the mtv popcorn anything https://t.co/sL4L9ropPt

#JuliaGarner #Madonna Julia Garner has been offered the role of Madonna in an upcoming biopic about the pop icon! Julia Garner has been offered the role of Madonna in an upcoming biopic about the pop icon! #JuliaGarner #Madonna https://t.co/7ruoJjftLG

Furquan Akhtar @furquan Julia Garner has been cast as Madonna? Oscar incoming Julia Garner has been cast as Madonna? Oscar incoming https://t.co/Ovd3TfCxc9

Noe @unoedostres Julia Garner walking onto the Madonna set Julia Garner walking onto the Madonna set https://t.co/ecJRGfe4zx

south dakota johnson @naurveen the other girls leaving madonna bootcamp after julia garner’s name was called as the winner the other girls leaving madonna bootcamp after julia garner’s name was called as the winner https://t.co/6QcLkjaTGy

south dakota johnson @naurveen julia garner is one of those actresses who you may not know well and she might not be your fav but you can guarantee she’s going to give a knockout performance in any role julia garner is one of those actresses who you may not know well and she might not be your fav but you can guarantee she’s going to give a knockout performance in any role

Not a lot is known about the film at this point. The film is reported to be a Universal Pictures production and as per Variety, Madonna herself is set to direct the film. Other actors and singers who were considered for the film include Florence Pugh, Odessa Young, Alexa Demie, Bebe Rexha, and Sky Ferreira. However, nothing is confirmed as of now.

Julia Garner's recent works

Julia Garner has appeared in a variety of films and television shows over the years. She had a brief role in Stephen Chbosky's acclaimed teen romcom The Perks of Being Wallflower, which starred Emma Watson and Logan Lerman in the lead roles. She also appeared on the iconic FX espionage show The Americans as Kimberley.

However, her greatest success came with the critically acclaimed Netflix crime drama Ozark, wherein she played the role of Ruth Langmore and received high praise from critics and viewers alike for her performance. She fetched numerous awards and accolades for her performance on the show, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe nomination.

Garner also played the lead role in the Netflix drama Inventing Anna, a miniseries inspired by the life of Russian fraudster Anna Sorkin. Although the show was criticized for its writing and lack of depth, Garner received unanimous praise from critics for her performance as Sorkin.

Apart from Inventing Anna and Ozark, Garner is also known for her work in Netflix's Maniac, Dirty John, and Kitty Green's acclaimed film about the #MeToo movement, The Assistant.

About Madonna

Widely regarded as one of the greatest pop culture icons of all time, Madonna rose to fame in the 80s, along with her contemporaries Michael Jackson and Prince, thanks to her flamboyant personality and unique artistic style. Some of her most popular songs are Like a Virgin, La Isla Bonita, and Like a Prayer.

Despite critical acclaim and immense popularity across the globe, many of Madonna's works have created controversies. Her music video for American Life garnered significant controversy due to its strong anti-war theme. The video was subsequently pulled by the artist in 2003 citing the Iraq war.

Several aspects of Madonna's life and career have been the subject of discussions in pop culture over the years. Her biopic is expected to depict the early days of her career and the numerous events that led to her becoming a global pop star. Fans can expect a three-dimensional drama of their icon.

