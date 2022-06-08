"She’s too good": The Chase fans applaud Victoria Groce for defeating a team from 17 steps behind

ABC's The Chase returned for an all-new nailbiting episode on Tuesday night. Titled, When They Go Low, She Goes Highness, this week, Victoria “The Queen” Groce, the world’s top female quizzer, defeated a new set of contestants while seated on the 'Chaser Throne' for the second time this season.

In a thrilling Final Chase, Seema and John fought hard to keep the $100,000 they won, but Victoria managed to outrun them, leaving the team empty-handed. Though she was 17 steps behind them, the chaser managed to catch up with the team a few mere seconds before the clock ran out.

Fans applaud Victoria Groce for defeating the contestants on The Chase

Taking to Twitter, fans who watched the episode celebrated Victoria for her win, going on to say that even though the episode was a nail-biter, ''The Queen'' had managed to reign again.

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 Victoria got Seema and John she swept the floor with them too #TheChase Victoria got Seema and John she swept the floor with them too #TheChase

Teshawn LeVarr Edmonds @TeshawnEdmonds

The Queen

#TheChase @thechaseabc CAPTURED!The Queen @GraceWithAnO has opened the trapdoor of doom for Seema & John, thereby depriving the duo of the $100,000 pot in overall winnings & escaping from the vault with the riches. CAPTURED! The Queen 👑 @GraceWithAnO has opened the trapdoor of doom for Seema & John, thereby depriving the duo of the $100,000 pot in overall winnings & escaping from the vault with the riches. #TheChase @thechaseabc https://t.co/ADzPDUDtJe

A look at some more details about this week's episode of The Chase

The fast-paced game, where contestants face-off against trivia buffs, saw three new contestants try to outbeat the chaser. This week's episode synopsis read:

“In the all-new season, three competitors must pit their wits and face off against a Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each of the three new chasers may present an affable exterior, but don't let their good natures fool you."

Seema, Rajeev and John made their way to the stage with hopes of winning against Victoria. However, ''The Queen'' was looking to outrun the contestants, which would deprive them of the money they had come to win.

For the second time this season, Victoria managed to defeat the contestants. In what was a nail-biting Final Chase, she managed to conquer the board even though she was 17 steps behind them.

During the Cash Builder round, Seema managed to answer, winning $40,000 while John won $60,000. Though Rajeev also won $90,000 he wasn't able to keep the money, since he could not outrun ''The Queen'', and was eliminated from the competition.

With $100,000 on the line, John and Seema went head to head against Victoria in the Final Chase. They were two steps ahead of her on the board and managed to answer 15 questions correctly. With two minutes on the board, Victioria then had to answer all 17 questions correctly.

While answering the trivia questions, Victoria got one wrong. After Seema and John answered correctly, the chaser was pushed a step behind, on the board. Despite that small hiccup, with barely 20 seconds left on the clock, she managed to answer 17 questions, conquering her second win this season, and sending Seema and John home empty-handed.

This season introduced viewers to three new chasers - Victoria, Buzzy Cohen and Brandon Blackwell, who joined returning chasers James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.

Next week, the series will return for an all-new episode, with three new contestants hoping to outrun the trivia expert.

The Chase airs every Tuesday night at 9 pm ET only on ABC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

