"Fantastic cash builder": The Chase fans impressed with Rajeev's performance in the Cash Builder

The Chase returned for another exciting episode on Tuesday night. Episode 6 of the series impressed the fans with Rajeev Gorowara, who won $90,000 during the one-minute Cash Builder round.

From answering questions about the only US state that is native polar bears and the shell-shaped wooden instruments used by Spanish dancers, Rajeev answered nine correct questions and won the chance to bag $90,000.

Fans who watched the episode were impressed with Rajeev's trivia knowledge. They took to social media and claimed it was a fantastic Cash Builder round.

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Rajeeva slayed the Cash Builder round. Some also added that it was a great round.

More details on this week's episode of The Chase

Rajeev was a chemical engineer who hailed from Wilmington, Delaware. One of the reasons he wanted to participate and win was because his wife was a former game show winner. He revealed that she had won $44,000 on Jeopardy.

Titled When They Go Low, She Goes Highness, this week, the world’s top female quizzer Victoria “The Queen” Groce challenged a new set of contestants while seated on the 'Chaser Throne.'

While The Chase contestant managed to bag $90,000 in the Cash Builder round, it wasn't added to his bank yet. After the Cash Builder, the contestants had to go head-to-head with the chaser. Rajeev and Victoria answered a series of questions in an attempt to move money down the board. Rajeev aimed to move the money without getting caught by Victoria.

Unfortunately, while he tried his best, it wasn't enough to stop the Chaser. Victoria eventually caught up with Rajeev, despite being two steps behind him. Since the Chaser caught up with him, Rajeev was eliminated from the competition and had to return home empty-handed.

Even though Rajeev left empty-handed, his team managed to earn $100,000 and make it to the final chase. Seema and John battled against Victoria in the final chase. They managed to answer 15 correct questions and put the chaser 17 steps behind them.

With only two minutes on the clock, Victoria had to answer 17 correct questions to catch up with the team and stop them from winning the $100,000. For every wrong answer, the clock would stop, and the team would get a chance to answer correctly and push Victoria one step back.

The Final Chase during this week's episode was nothing short of nail-biting. Ultimately, Victoria could catch up to Seema and John, leaving them empty-handed. Though it was sad to see the duo go without any money, Victoria's trivia knowledge shows why she's called 'The Queen' and the world's top female quizzer.

The Chase airs every Tuesday at 9.00 pm ET only on ABC. Readers can check local listings for more information.

