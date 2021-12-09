"She's literally a minor!": Seventeen Magazine slammed for inappropriate Charli D'Amelio underwear story 

Teenage magazine Seventeen published their latest issue starring Charli D'Amelio on Monday, and fans were furious to find the TikTok sensation in her undergarments.

The minor wore a sheer outfit which covered her intimate wear. The article was titled “Charli D’Amelio Flaunts Her Undies In A Totally See-Through Lace Look."

The article's author Kelseyville Stiegman wrote:

“Serving absolute body, Charli wore nothing more than a black set under a sheer lace bodysuit, with a pair of platform pumps."

Charli D'Amelio wore the ensemble mentioned above for Machine Gun Kelly's launch party. The latter has dived into the nail polish industry and hosted an event for the same.

The 17-year-old TikTok mogul has shared a picture of herself wearing the outfit on her Instagram profile as well.

Internet furious at Seventeen magazine for publishing Charli D'Amelio in sheer outfit

Netizens were left distraught after the magazine released their new issue. Images in relation to child p**nography, nudity of minors or minors indulging in s*xual acts is illegal under federal law.

Those who take part in instigating such activities can face up to 20 years in prison.

Though state laws for the same can vary, courts have actively been prosecuting those involved in publishing inappropriate content for those under 18 years of age.

A few comments regarding Charli D'Amelio's appearance in the magazine included:

"In what world is that article acceptable or appropriate. That's absolutely disgusting"

"Bruh I swear the media is trying to normalize p*dophilia"

Internet reacts to Seventeen magazine's latest issue 1/2 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Internet reacts to Seventeen magazine's latest issue 2/2 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

The magazine also features articles like "3 Women Talk About What It’s Really Like To Get An Abortion," "7 Awkward Things That Happen During S*x and How to Recover from Them" and "What Happens If You Have S*x with a Tampon In?"

The publication has not been flagged for its content till date.

