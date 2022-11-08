“She’s thriving”: Hunter Haag gives an update on friend Susie Evans post her breakup with The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard

Bachelor in Paradise Hunter Haag kept tabs on her friend Susie Evans post her break up with The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard earlier this year.

Hunter and Susie became friends on The Bachelor, and she calls the latter every now and then to check on her. Talking about Susie’s well-being post break up, she told Us Weekly:

“I talk to Susie quite a bit. She’s doing well. She’s thriving. Her business is doing great, so we love to see it.”

More details about The Bachelor’s Susie Evans

Serene Russell of the ABC reality series also spoke about Susie, saying that she is doing “really well” right now and,

“She’s taking time to pursue her photography and travel and just really take care of herself.”

She added:

“We just want our friends to be happy.”

Susie first appeared on screen while filming season 26 of the reality dating show, The Bachelor, in 2021. She was head over heels in love with Clayton Echard but was left heartbroken when the latter confessed that he had also slept with two other finalists - Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

As a result, Clayton sent the videographer home during their fantasy suite date, much to everyone’s dismay. He, however, tried to win Susie back during the last rose ceremony, but she rejected his proposal.

After the show wrapped up, Clayton persuaded Susie, and she agreed to give their relationship a second chance. They announced the same during the After the Final Rose special in March 2022.

The couple then moved in together in Clayton’s Virginia home to get to know each other better, but six months later, they announced their split in a joint Instagram statement on September 23, 2022.

Speaking about their break-up, Clayton told host Kaitlyn Bristowe on the “Off the Vine” podcast in October:

“We’re not going to say there’s not the possibility, but there’s still a lot of pain that came from the entire situation itself that, I think, we can both say we are kind of far off from healing from right now.”

He added:

“We need more time. I don’t know if that’s three, six months, a year, two years, whatever, but like, the damage is still too fresh.”

Despite the breakup, the former Bachelor couple are “on good terms” and will always cherish each other.

The Bachelor exes have also “checked in a few times” since parting ways. Susie’s ex said that they both deeply understand one another. He told E! News:

"At the end of the day, we know what we've went through is different than what anyone else has experienced. So, we'll probably be one of the only few people to really understand each other in that sense.”

Who is Susie Evans' friend Hunter Haag?

According to her bio on the ABC website, Hunter used to work at Walt Disney World as an entertainer, appearing as various Disney princesses, primarily Rapunzel from Tangled. She is a romantic by heart, looking for a true soulmate who is caring, loving, athletic, foodie, and adventurous.

She met Susie on season 26 of The Bachelor while competing for Clayton’s heart. Although she was eliminated in week 5 of the show, Hunter stayed in touch with Susie post the show.

She was also seen on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. However, she was eliminated in week 1.

Bachelor in Paradise airs every Monday on ABC at 8 pm ET.

