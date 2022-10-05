Who got eliminated from Bachelor in Paradise season 8 during the first rose ceremony?

Episode 4 of Bachelor in Paradise season 8 aired tonight on ABC. The nine men held roses for nine women on the show. The total number of women was 12, considering Salley had still not arrived.

The three eliminated contestants were Hailey Malles, Hunter Haag, and Kira Mengistu.

Hunter was expecting a rose from Johnny and was betrayed as he gave his rose to Victoria. Hunter said that at least he was now Victoria's problem. Hailey said that she would finally get good air conditioning. Kira had worn leaves instead of clothes on tonight's episode to convince Jacob to give him the rose but failed to do so.

Hunter also revealed that she never received a rose in the entire Bachelor franchise.

The roses were given by:

Michael to Sierra

Logan to Shanae

Romeo to Jill

Justin to Genevieve

Johnny to Victoria

Andrew to Teddi

Brandon to Serene

Casey to Brittany

Jacob to Lace

Bachelor in Paradise fans feel bad for Hunter and Hailey

Bachelor in Paradise fans took to Twitter as they felt bad for Hunter and Hailey, who were eliminated within the first week.

jackie (taylor’s version) @jackiee_dimmick All I want is to be friends with Hunter she seems like such a genuine person and I miss her already even though I don’t know her #BachelorInParadise All I want is to be friends with Hunter she seems like such a genuine person and I miss her already even though I don’t know her #BachelorInParadise

Arththi Thana @ArththiThana Someone bring back Hunter so she and James can date #BachelorInParadise Someone bring back Hunter so she and James can date #BachelorInParadise

bach addict @driftymagic Johnny how dare u do my girl hunter like that #BachelorInParadise Johnny how dare u do my girl hunter like that #BachelorInParadise

Ty Wynn @President_Tai #BachelorInParadise Johnny just made a big mistake not picking Hunter. Johnny just made a big mistake not picking Hunter. 😐#BachelorInParadise

DarlenelovesAlly!! @Allyiscute1993 #BachelorInParadise @HaileyMalles @HaileyMalles I am so upset that you left. You deserve all the love in the world and those men don't deserve you. I love you so much Hailey. @HaileyMalles I am so upset that you left. You deserve all the love in the world and those men don't deserve you. I love you so much Hailey. @HaileyMalles #BachelorInParadise

Bachelor Chick 🐥🌹 @BachelorChick I hope your experience didn’t affect your self confidence. 90% of the men in bachelor nation are trash anyways. Get yourself a normal man who will appreciate you #BachelorInParadise Poor HaileyI hope your experience didn’t affect your self confidence. 90% of the men in bachelor nation are trash anyways. Get yourself a normal man who will appreciate you Poor Hailey 😢 I hope your experience didn’t affect your self confidence. 90% of the men in bachelor nation are trash anyways. Get yourself a normal man who will appreciate you ❤️ #BachelorInParadise

What happened on Bachelor in Paradise yesterday?

Yesterday on Bachelor in Paradise, Genevieve was seen getting excited about her relationship with Justin and told the cameras that he would not ruin his connection with her for any other girl. This did not last long as Victoria from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor arrived on the show with eyes on Genevieve’s man.

She chatted with Logan and Johnny but decided to go on a private date with Justin. Genevieve cried in front of the cameras and said:

"I'm more interested in Justin in one day than I was in Clayton in a month."

Justin justified the date by saying that he would want her to do the same thing. Justin and Victoria swam together and Genevieve revealed that she would leave if he became conflicted between the two girls. Justin confessed that there could be a promising future with Victoria.

The ladies discovered Salley’s bag in the room but were not able to find her. Salley (from Clayton Echard's season) flirted with Justin on stagecoach before the show began.

Bartender Well Adams revealed that her bag made it through the airport but she decided to stay back after a phone call with her ex. He revealed that she would arrive in Paradise in a couple of days.

Genevieve complained about the whole situation because she feared that Salley could also steal her man:

"This feels like f**king torture."

Justin spoke to Genevieve after midnight, making it her birthday, and revealed that he had fun with Victoria. Genevieve felt checked out of the relationship and said that this was her worst birthday ever.

Michael and Sierra had a touching conversation and both of them confessed that they liked each other. Michael was scared of entering a relationship because he is a widower and was guarded about his feelings. He told Sierra that he missed his late wife, who convinced him that his new partner would never replace her. He was touched by this and said:

"She totally understands that old type of love that is forever, that still exists between me and Laura, but also understands the beauty that can happen when you do find love again."

Bachelor in Paradise airs every Monday and Tuesday on ABC at 8 pm ET.

