"She's tryna finesse 100K from the net": Quen Blackwell trolled with hilarious memes for crying after 'accidentally' buying $100,000 couch

TikToker Quen Blackwell is getting ruthlessly trolled by netizens after she revealed that she purchased a $100,00 couch.

The influencer took to social media requesting her followers to donate a million dollars to her. Internet users were disinterested in her plea as they did not believe that she bought the sofa by mistake, as she claimed.

M😬 @serialhodIer @enrigenesis @quenblackwell She is doing something, she’s tryna finesse 100k from the net cos this never happened lmao @enrigenesis @quenblackwell She is doing something, she’s tryna finesse 100k from the net cos this never happened lmao

In a video posted earlier this week, Quelin Blackwell, who goes by the name of Quen on social media, cried unreservedly and told her fans that she accidentally bought an expensive couch. She said in the video:

“I have to pull over right now because I’m about to f**king throw up. I just put on offer on a couch, and I was joking. I was joking, but I put in my card information, and it just charged my f**king account. I almost crashed my car when I saw it. …”

The influencer went on to reveal that she accidentally put in an offer for $100,000 for the couch.

The content creator did not provide any details about where the couch was purchased from. She also did not indicate if she was planning to return or cancel the order. She went on to plead with her followers to donate a million dollars, saying:

“If you have a million dollars, can you please donate? Can you please donate, please? If you have a million dollars, can you let me borrow some, please?”

A video of Quen Blackwell explaining the matter was uploaded to her official Twitter account. At the time of writing this article, the video had amassed over 4.2 million followers.

queen quen @quenblackwell I accidentally bought a $100,000 couch. I accidentally bought a $100,000 couch. https://t.co/p1jFJ7mOHR

Netizens troll Quen Blackwell for purchasing million-dollar couch

Internet users had no remorse for the 21-year-old. Many did not believe that she had accidentally made the large purchase. Some also claimed that Quen Blackwell was running an elaborate scam. Netizens could not believe that the TikToker put in her credit card information in a light-hearted manner. Others also turned the matter into a social media joke.

A few tweets online read:

Nick Kannon @AllStarNick @quenblackwell You wanted that smoke… pay for your furniture… that single piece. JK hope it works out for you @quenblackwell You wanted that smoke… pay for your furniture… that single piece. JK hope it works out for you https://t.co/fpShqyq0BU

Macdam23 🇭🇹 @MacDam23 @quenblackwell I was starting to feel bad for her until she ask for a small loan of a million dollar lmao @quenblackwell I was starting to feel bad for her until she ask for a small loan of a million dollar lmao 😂

RI$KTAKER🤐 @Sneakergasom @quenblackwell At what point in life was entering your bank information for $100k you didn’t have a joke … @quenblackwell At what point in life was entering your bank information for $100k you didn’t have a joke … https://t.co/UAnUc6PFE7

. @OgDontMiss @quenblackwell How do you jokingly put in your card information, she’s tryna scam people and folks will fall for it. @quenblackwell How do you jokingly put in your card information, she’s tryna scam people and folks will fall for it. https://t.co/0dWJKGRnxd

UzamakiJ @UzamakiJ @quenblackwell Person who sold the couch and who about to get paid about to be like @quenblackwell Person who sold the couch and who about to get paid about to be like https://t.co/CBq7N4c6vU

Who is Quen Blackwell?

The Texas-native is a comedic and lifestyle influencer. She has amassed over 7.9 million followers on TikTok. Due to her popularity across social media platforms including YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram, she has acquired major brand deals including Amazon, Adidas, Beats by Dre, and Grabhub.

The influencer gained massive traction on social media after sharing her close relationship with musician Diplo. In 2020, Quen Blackwell revealed that she was living with the Leon On creator, who is 22 years older than her. After many expressed concerns over her potential romantic relationship with the artist, Diplo addressed the matter.

In a tweet, he claimed to have rented one of his properties to the TikToker. He added:

“Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us.”

Blackwell has amassed over 950k subscribers on her official YouTube channel. Her most recent video was about her ongoing couch dilemma as well.

Poll : 0 votes