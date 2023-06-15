Shortcomings movie: Cast list and characters explored

Sony Pictures Classics has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming film Shortcomings, an unconventional romantic comedy that explores the complexities of relationships. Starring Justin H. Min and Ally Maki as Ben and Miko, the film delves into the challenges faced by the couple when Miko lands an internship in New York City.

The story revolves around the struggles of a long-distance relationship, as Ben and Miko grapple with the idea of staying together despite being apart. Recognizing their inability to make it work, they decide to take a break from their relationship. However, this decision proves to be disastrous, as they find themselves hurt and jealous when they see their ex-partner with other people.

Unlike epic love stories or whimsical musical fantasies, Shortcomings seems to portray the harsh realities of romance when one person undergoes significant life changes.

Exploring the cast and characters of Shortcomings

1) Justin H. Min as Ben

Justin H. Min takes on the role of Ben, a struggling filmmaker living in Berkeley, California. Ben is a complex character who often finds himself infatuated with unavailable blonde women, while also maintaining a long-term relationship with Miko.

Min's portrayal of Ben seems to blend charm and wit with a hint of self-centeredness. His most popular works include Umbrella Academy.

2) Ally Maki as Miko

Ally Maki brings Miko, Ben's girlfriend, to life. Miko works for a local Asian American film festival and is passionate about her job. When she accepts a three-month internship in New York, it sets off a series of events that test their relationship.

Maki seems to portray Miko with a mix of vulnerability and determination. Her most popular works include Toy Story 4.

3) Sherry Cola as Alice

Sherry Cola plays Alice, Ben's best friend and a grad student with a penchant for serial dating. Alice provides a comedic and supportive presence throughout the film.

Cola's performance seems to add depth and authenticity to the character, capturing Alice's unapologetic nature and her unwavering loyalty to Ben. Her most popular works include Turning Red.

4) Debby Ryan as Sasha

Debby Ryan portrays Sasha, a boho woman whom Ben meets at a party and starts dating for a brief period. Sasha is depicted as confident and self-assured, offering a refreshing perspective on relationships and self-acceptance.

Ryan brings captivating energy to the character. Her most popular works include Fast X.

As for the rest of the cast, Tavi Gevinson takes on the role of Autumn, a new hire at the movie theater where Ben works. Jacob Batalon and Timothy Simons play Ben's colleagues at the failing art-house theater. Both actors bring their unique comedic styles to their respective roles, injecting the film with moments of levity and laughter.

Shortcomings premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was later screened at the Tribeca Film Festival. With its talented cast and Randall Park's directorial debut, Shortcomings promises to captivate audiences with its genuine and thought-provoking exploration of relationships in the modern world.

Shortcomings is set to hit theaters on August 4, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes