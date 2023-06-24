"Should have dropped an airtag on it": Video of missing submarine moments before going underwater leaves netizens shaken

Amidst news of the confirmed implosion of the missing Titanic-bound submarine, a video that went viral showcased the last known footage of the ill-fated vessel. The original video was posted on June 19 by underwater videographer, @abbijaxxxon on TikTok. The now-deleted video went on to amass over 20 million views.

Despite the video being taken down, it was downloaded and re-posted by multiple accounts across different social media platforms. Netizens were horrified and heartbroken by the footage.

The video showcases Abby Jackson, who works as a videographer at OceanGate, the company that helmed the Titanic sub expeditions, filming the submarine as it made its tragic descent. The vessel could be seen in the background at a small distance as Abby filmed from on top of the mothership. Text overlay on the video read: "watching a submarine go down to the titanic".

Under a re-post by @nicx_cc, Twitter users expressed the eerieness brought about by the uncanny coincidence, with some even making jokes and memes regarding how it did not age well.

In the caption to an Instagram post, Abby posted two weeks ago, she detailed that she had been living on a boat for two months because she was hired as a "photographer/videographer for a company that does submarine trips down to the titanic." In the caption, she added:

"Life's wild can’t tell you how grateful i am."

Twitter users make memes and wild speculations regarding the Submarine video

Abby's video was re-posted by multiple social media accounts including @nicx_cc, whose June 22 re-post of the video on Twitter has amassed over 2.1 million views. Under the post, netizens talked about how the video did not age well, while making memes and wild speculations about the situation.

One of the last videos of "Mr. Titanic" posted on TikTok

In another TikTok video posted on June 5, Abby Jackson filmed Paul-Henry Nargeolet, one of the unfortunate passengers aboard the Titan submarine. "What a legend," Abbi captioned the post, which showcased Nargolet waving to her from a raft in the ocean. The text overlay on the video read: "This man has seen the titanic 37 times".

Paul-Henry Nargeolet was a former French Navy deep-sea diver. Nargolet was popularly known as, "Mr.Titanic" due to his expertise on the subject. The 77-year-old was the director of underwater research at RMS Titanic Inc. He has taken 37 dives into the Titanic wreckage and became the first person to retrieve an object from the Titanic when he retrieved a steel plate from the wreck in 1987.

Morbid Knowledge @Morbidful Last image of French diver Paul Henry Nargeolet who saw the Titantic 37 times before he died on his 38th trip on OceanGate’s submersible 'Titan'. Last image of French diver Paul Henry Nargeolet who saw the Titantic 37 times before he died on his 38th trip on OceanGate’s submersible 'Titan'. https://t.co/BYvtUnbErv

In an interview with Atlanta News First, Jessica Sanders, President of RMS Titanic Inc. described Nargolet as someone who always had a story. She told the outlet:

"There are people that naturally just make you smile, you know people that you interact with and you always just want to talk to them more. He was that person."

She added:

"He always had a story. Always had some form of adventure He would always-always had some form of adventure in that he had participated."

On Thursday, June 22, a robotic diving vehicle that was deployed from a Canadian ship found a debris field from the missing submarine. The U.S Coastguard confirmed on the same day that the submersible went through a “catastrophic implosion” and everyone aboard had tragically passed.

The debris were found on the seabed, 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic.

