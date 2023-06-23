"Wanted to start over somewhere under different identities": TikToker's Titanic submarine tour claim takes the internet by a storm

The disappearance of the OceanGate submersible, which took five people to see the wreck of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean, has led to numerous wild theories by netizens. TikTok content creator @cindypoluta shared a video on June 23, voicing what she thinks about this tour that went wrong.

In her video, Cindy expressed that she had been invested in the story. However, some doubts lurked in her mind after she watched a video OceanGate's CEO throwing around a video game controller and claiming that it was what controlled the sub and anyone could connect to it via Bluetooth.

#OceanGate I think this lady is on to something here regarding this Titanic Submarine story 🤔 I think this lady is on to something here regarding this Titanic Submarine story 🤔 #OceanGate https://t.co/fxcoWUGlq1

The TikToker said that she was having a hard time believing that a bunch of billionaires put their lives in the hands of a game controller. The device could be connected to via Bluetooth since it has unreliable connectivity and people struggle to connect their phones using Bluetooth when they're simply in their cars.

Cindy then expressed her skepticism about whether the five people actually went inside the submersible. She asked if anyone had a video of them being bolted in and then sent to the bottom of the ocean. Her video was reposted on Twitter by @pmcafrica, where one user commented that the five people probably wanted to start afresh somewhere else with new identities.

Iminathi @ImiCulate @pmcafrica Guys just wanted to start over somewhere under different identities. Their families will claim huge lumps sums of insurance pay outs and in the future we will watch a documentary of how all this was nothing but a lie @pmcafrica Guys just wanted to start over somewhere under different identities. Their families will claim huge lumps sums of insurance pay outs and in the future we will watch a documentary of how all this was nothing but a lie

Internet reacts to TikToker's doubts about the missing Titanic submarine

After Cindy's video was shared on Twitter, it raked over 1.6 million views. Many people responded that they also had the same doubts when they heard that the sub was being controlled by a video game controller and the people on board had to be bolted inside.

Several people shared the same thoughts that the billionaires probably wanted to disappear and start their lives anew under new identities. A few people opined that this might have been a distraction to cover up for something bigger. Aside from that, some other people disagreed with Cindy's claims and said that it was not a piece of fiction, where rich people often fake their deaths for some hidden motives.

This may be another MH370 story. We'll just never really lnow the actual truth.

Also where are the so called Debris pics? @pmcafrica There was supposed to be a Media conference before voyage and we as the world were supposed to see this story in headlines. But none of this happened.This may be another MH370 story. We'll just never really lnow the actual truth.Also where are the so called Debris pics? @pmcafrica There was supposed to be a Media conference before voyage and we as the world were supposed to see this story in headlines. But none of this happened. This may be another MH370 story. We'll just never really lnow the actual truth.Also where are the so called Debris pics?

kamilla harris @BrickLili @pmcafrica I hate conspiracy theories but, noone filmed them getting in?? I mean if they took selfies their phones are gone with them but someone outside must have filmed them getting in. @pmcafrica I hate conspiracy theories but, noone filmed them getting in?? I mean if they took selfies their phones are gone with them but someone outside must have filmed them getting in.

Mimirene0707 @mimirene07 @pmcafrica Until I see proof of them getting in and being bolted in, I believe this is a cover up to something much bigger.people act like billionaires can't fake their deaths @pmcafrica Until I see proof of them getting in and being bolted in, I believe this is a cover up to something much bigger.people act like billionaires can't fake their deaths

MTHOBISI 🇿🇦 @Mthobisi_Mpembe @pmcafrica You guys love conspiracies yohhh .... it's like you hate reality and just want to live in this fantasy world where people fake death all the time. Come on @pmcafrica You guys love conspiracies yohhh .... it's like you hate reality and just want to live in this fantasy world where people fake death all the time. Come on

CPOTUS @CPOTUS2024 @pmcafrica Game controllers are a business norm in the military and submersible industry. They’re used on drones and other remote controlled systems @pmcafrica Game controllers are a business norm in the military and submersible industry. They’re used on drones and other remote controlled systems

The missing Titan submersible faced a catastrophic implosion

The TikToker’s video was posted before authorities broke the news of the ultimate fate of the missing sub. On Thursday night, the search for the Titan submersible carrying five people came to a tragic end.

The search-and-rescue teams came across a “debris field” on the North Atlantic Ocean’s floor near the wreck of the RMS Titanic with the help of a remotely operated vehicle. The U.S. Coast Guard’s Rear Admiral, John Mauger, said that the debris found near the search area was consistent with the catastrophic implosion in the sub’s pressure chamber.

It is likely that a crack caused the “catastrophic implosion” shortly after communication was lost on Sunday.



Video recreation of an implosion shows it would have occurred so fast, the passengers would… The U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed the Titan “exploded from the inside”It is likely that a crack caused the “catastrophic implosion” shortly after communication was lost on Sunday.Video recreation of an implosion shows it would have occurred so fast, the passengers would… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed the Titan “exploded from the inside”It is likely that a crack caused the “catastrophic implosion” shortly after communication was lost on Sunday. Video recreation of an implosion shows it would have occurred so fast, the passengers would… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/kQrqP3itEp

Richard Garriott, the Explorers Club’s president, said:

"We understand debris has been found which may be the landing frame and a rear cover of the tail instrument compartment of the Titan lost on previous dives.”

It was further speculated by authorities that the five people on board the Titanic submarine might have died on Sunday (June 18) itself when the implosion took place after the controlling ship lost contact with the sub.

