“Should be the new Mario”: Why is Hasbulla short explained as big red boots meme sends the internet into a frenzy

TikTok celebrity Hasbulla, known for his younger-looking appearance despite being a teenager, has gone viral after trying on the Big Red Boots by MSCHF.

The 18-year-old TikToker shared an adorable image of himself trying on the red boots along with an exaggerated red cap on his Twitter account on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The post has gone viral with over 11 million views and over 290k likes.

Hasbulla 🐐 @HasbullaHive Had to do it to em Had to do it to em https://t.co/oMI3cFaTof

The cartoonish red boots are part of the latest fashion statement set by the eccentric brand MSCHF. They were released earlier this year on February 16, 2023, and since then, many celebrities like Dorian Electra, Diplo, and Janelle Monae have been photographed wearing them.

The boots, while impractical, soon caught on with many celebrities and influencers trying on the boots and sharing their reviews.

Following Hasbulla's viral Tweet, netizens have taken to social media to share their reactions. One user even compared him to popular video game character Mario.

As Hasbulla's latest post gains traction on social media, many have expressed an interest in finding out why he looks much younger than he is. As per LADbible, Dr. Karan Raj explained that the popular influencer has a rare genetic condition called Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD). The condition is marked by an insufficient amount of growth hormones produced by the pituitary gland.

Does Hasbulla have Growth Hormone Deficiency?

While Hasbulla or a spokesperson for him have not confirmed whether he has the condition, his stature and child-like voice point towards GHD, as per Dr. Karan Raj.

On June 9, 2021, Dr. Raj shared a TikTok video speculating on the 18-year-old's appearance. Children with GHD, which is also known as dwarfism or pituitary dwarfism, appear short but have normal body proportions.

The doctor explained that there is no decent answer to why the condition occurs, but added that it is treatable as long as it is detected early.

According to Hopkins Medicine, cases of GHD can be treated by administering synthetic growth hormone injections. The earlier the child receives the shots, the better the chances of them growing to near-normal adult height. Adults treated with the shots can also lead a normal and healthy life.

However, the injections have to be administered daily and are quite expensive.

Internet users react to Hasbulla wearing the Big Red Boot

As the internet personality's tweet went viral, netizens took to social media to share their reactions. Many were impressed with his adorable looks and called him a trendsetter and a GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

They also compared his overall look with the character of Mario and Astro Boy, who are famously known for sporting a red hat and red boots, respectively.

Hasbulla has not commented on his viral Big Red Boot tweet.

