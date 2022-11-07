Shygirl World Tour: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

English DJ, rapper, and singer Shygirl has announced a tour that will kick off next month in London, followed by dates in Europe, Australia, and North America. The tour will conclude on April 15 in Miami, Florida. The Firefly singer is carrying out the tour in support of her debut album, Nymph.

Speaking to Vulture about her recently released album, Shygirl said:

“I realized there was this perception of me as this confident, assertive woman — which is true. But I’m also a very emotional person, and I feel like the persona I had in my previous music sidestepped a lot of the journey I took to get to that confident place, which was one of continued vulnerability and sensitivity.”

She further added:

“I knew there was more of my story to tell, so I wanted to use 'Nymph' to take that persona of me that existed and build on it or add another layer to it.”

Pre-sale tickets for the show will be available from the artist’s mailing list on November 7. The general sale for the Shygirl World Tour will be available from November 10, via the artist's website or Ticketmaster. The general admission price for the December 2 show is £20.25, and European shows begin at €17.25.

Shygirl 2022-2023 World Tour dates

The tour will begin on December 1 in London, and the rapper will spend the month touring the UK and Europe before heading to Australia.

DECEMBER 2022

December 1 – London, Printworks

December 2 – Manchester, Albert Hall

December 6 – Berlin, Astra

December 7 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

December 10 – Paris, Trianon

December 31 – Perth, Beyond the Valley Fest

JANUARY 2023

January 1 – Sydney, Field Day Festival

January 4 – Sydney, Manning Bar

January 6 – Melbourne, Max Watts

January 7 – Brisbane, Field Day Festival

MARCH 2023

March 15 – Vancouver, BC, Celebrities Nightclub

March 17 – Seattle, WA, Neumos

March 21 – San Francisco, CA, The Regency Ballroom

March 24 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

March 25 – San Diego, CA, Music Box

March 31 – Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall

APRIL 2023

April 3 – Toronto, ON, The Axis Club

April 4 – Montreal, QC, Le Studio TD

April 6 – Philadelphia, PA, The Foundry at The Fillmore

April 8 – New York, NY, Webster Hall

April 9 – New York, NY, Webster Hall

April 12 – Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

April 14 – Atlanta, GA, The Masquerade – Hell

April 15 – Miami, FL, The Ground

Shygirl is the co-head/founder of record label and collective Nuxxe

Shygirl, whose original name is Blane Muise, is an English rapper and singer who released two EPs titled Cruel Practice and Alias in 2018 and 2020, respectively. She released her first single, Want More, in 2016 on her label Nuxxe.

Before releasing Nymph, the artist released a single titled Cleo. She also collaborated with various artists, including FKA Twigs for her song Papi Bones and Mura Masa for the song Bbycakes, along with Lil Uzi Vert and PinkPantheress.

Nymph is Shygirl’s first debut album, which was released earlier this year in September via Because Music. The lead single of the album, titled Firefly, was released on May 10, 2022, followed by Come for Me, which was released on June 7, 2022.

Apart from Firefly, the album features singles including Heaven, Coochie (A Bedtime Story), Wildfirem Nike, and Missing U.

The artist has collaborated with her friends and collaborators, including Karma Kid, Mura Masa, Sega Bodega, and Cosha for the foundation of the album. She has reportedly drawn influence from artists including Madonna and her Ray of Light era, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Sade, and Bjork.

