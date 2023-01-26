Create

"Siblings are problematic": Amy Roiland drama surfaces in wake of Justin Roiland leaked texts scandal

After Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend, the voice actor pleaded not guilty to the charges as he denied them completely.

Furthermore, the industry takes domestic violence charges seriously and as a result, US streaming site Hulu has decided to drop Justin Roiland just like the TV channel Adult Swim.

The drama became even more intense after a couple of screenshots were shared on social media in the wake of Roiland’s felony domestic violence charge in Orange County.

In the screenshots, Justin is talking to a 16-year-old, and asking the kid to go to "s*x slavery" before calling her a "stupid f****t b***h" and ending the message with a "just kidding."

@EightRedux Here is the real issue with @JustinRoiland caught texting minors this girl was 16. He literally texts minors like his characters talk. Calling them Jailba*t and shit. It's so cringe too. https://t.co/y3hCJoiqug

While Justin waits for the trial, his sister, Amy Roiland has come back into the spotlight for a controversy that happened last year, but seems to be fresh in people’s minds. The entire drama happened after Amy was embroiled in a major fiasco on TikTok when she allegedly demanded a photoshoot without paying any cost.

Things got heated up when the owner rejected her request and she sent a super angry voice note bashing the owner saying:

“Who runs this account? Are you ninety years old and not know how influencers work? That’s hilarious. You guys are really out of touch, it’s crazy.”
fashion influencer Amy Roiland has deleted her tiktok following the release of a voice note she sent to a studio that wouldn’t let her shoot there for free https://t.co/HYJwKxa2bt

While the drama is almost a year old now, the Justin Roiland controversy has brought back the sister’s news all over again. One netizen took to Twitter and commented:

“It seems the Roiland siblings are problematic. Justin is bad but his sister Amy is entitled.”
“Amy somehow manages to be the best Roiland siblings”: Netizens are talking about Amy Roiland’s “entitlement” after Justin Roiland’s messages get leaked on social media

After social media saw many screenshots where Justin Roiland asked minors to start "cam wh***ng" once she turned 18, and calling them a "jailbait," infuriated netizens brought back the Amy Roiland drama, as many felt that the brother and sister are sailing in the same boat, as both of their careers are up for a toss.

One social media user said:

“Amy somehow manages to be the best Roiland siblings”
Hearing how entitled Amy Roiland is and now hearing about the DV case with Justin Roiland, the Roilands sound like a walk in the park 😀
so i guess amy just became the less disgusting roiland sibling
A friendly reminder that Justin Roiland and his Sister Amy are both horrible peices of shit. He is a domestic abuser, and she is the woman who belittles companies for not wanting to work with her as she exploits her child. Both garbage humans.
Justin Roiland AND his sister Amy Roiland go wild in those DMs with their full names out there https://t.co/mDJAzwZfdB
@Kitty_Joseph @AmyRoiland She's a terrible person lol. Why would your brand support her? Gross...
That tendency to threaten people in their dms runs in the family.Why yes, Amy Roiland, we do know who your brother is- a pedophile.And you should keep your child far far away from him.twitter.com/ScarlettJamesC… twitter.com/Mercuryal/stat…

Others also talked about how the tendency to threaten runs in the family.

Just remembered that Amy Roiland also sucks.
@JustinRoiland and @AmyRoiland are just straight up shitty people. Your parents are so proud. 🤣
both amy roiland and justin roiland getting exposed and losing their jobs because of their creep stank behavior within 2 months is truly poetic

However, many have come forward and shared many alleged chats with Roiland, where he even asked a girl to get a Morty tattoo on her breasts.

Furthermore, talking about Justin Roiland’s domestic violence case, the voice actor pleaded not guilty and was further released on a bond of $50,000. Reportedly, he is to return to court in April 2023. At the moment, neither the brother nor the sister has spoken up on the matter.

