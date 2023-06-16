Silo episode 8 ending explained: Who exactly was controlling the narrative? 

The finale episode of Apple TV+'s Silo was nothing short of shocking as the audience finally got answers to some stressful questions. While Juliette's quest for the truth made her travel to some dark corners, nobody including her was ready for a plot twist this huge. Silo was set in a dystopian future where human beings have quit living on Earth and resorted to living in a giant silo.

Episode 8, titled Hanna, saw Juliette Nichols discover that the entire narrative was run by none other than Bernard Holland. Everyone -- from Sims to Meadows -- was under his thumb. The episode, which aired on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 16, was directed by Adam Bernstein and written by Jeffery Wang & Ingrid Escajeda.

Silo episode 8 ending explained: Why did Sims assault Juliette?

Silo ended with Bernard Holland's shocking revelation, who told Juliette that Sims did not scare Judge Medows; but in fact, the puppet master was none other than Holland himself. The latter was the ultimate boss and Sims, Meadows, and the rest were just doing as they were told. When Juliette had thrown Sims to prison, Holland made sure that he would be instantly released.

Sims and Bernard arrived with their guards and apprehended Juliette. She knew all their secrets and Sims and Bernard knew that there was no chance she was going to keep mum for a long time. To deal with her, they devised a plan that would eliminate her once and for all. Bernard had always wanted to send her out for cleaning so the group pretended that it was her own wish. Sims agreed to everything Bernard said.

According to the rule, two people were needed as witnesses when cases like these happened. Paul Billings and his men were moving Juliette into prison when she dropped a comment on Sims. The man got extremely triggered and ended up beating the poor woman up. Paul had an illness where his hands kept shaking at unfavorable instances and it was happening yet again.

Juliette noticed Paul's discomfort and took advantage of the situation by pushing him and jumping one level below. One thing was certain that Juliette will live but it couldn't be said for how long. She was feeling betrayed as never did she imagine that the show was being run by Bernard Holland himself.

Silo on Apple TV+ synopsis

Apple TV+'s Silo narrates a dystopian story where communities are forced to live in a giant structure because the world outside lacks favorable living conditions. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the show reads as:

"In a ruined and toxic future, a community exists in a giant underground silo that plunges hundreds of stories deep; there, people live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them."

Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson plays Juliette Nichols, the protagonist. She is an engineer in the structure and has a very sophisticated character.

In an interview with Collider, she described her character as "broken" and "vulnerable":

"The fact is that she’s a broken and vulnerable. She's not a shell, but she just has no insight because she hasn’t looked at it. There’s no therapy in there, so she’s just pushed it all down and locked it into the lump," she stated.

The show was created by Graham Yost. Executive producers included Morten Tyldum, Rebecca Ferguson, Nina Jack, Hugh Howey, Fred Golan, Graham Yost, and several others.

