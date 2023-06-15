Silo episode 8 release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

The eighth episode of Apple TV+'s critically acclaimed sci-fi TV series, Silo, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The series centers around various people who live in an underground world that is governed by rules made to protect people from the outside world.

The series features Rebecca Ferguson in one of the major roles, along with many others essaying key supporting characters. It is helmed by acclaimed Canadian TV writer Graham Yost, who's known for his work on Justified and Raines.

Silo episode 8 will reveal some shocking secrets about Juliette's family

An official promo for the eighth episode of the show has not yet been released, but based on a short description, as per Apple TV+'s press release, viewers can expect some shocking revelations that could forever change Juliette's perception of her family. She also finds more pivotal information pertaining to the underground.

Here's the synopsis:

''In this week’s new episode, launching Friday on Apple TV+, “Hanna,” new information causes Juliette to see her family’s past differently—and she finally gains access to the silo’s biggest secrets.''

Apart from that, more details about the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled The Flamekeepers, focused on a tense moment between Juliette and Bernard, who's deeply concerned about the silo.

Meanwhile, Juliette continued with her investigation and later took her father's help. With just a few more episodes left this season, it'll be interesting to see how the show ties up all loose ends to craft a fitting conclusion.

The series has been renewed for a second season by Apple TV+. Regarding the renewal of the show, Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, mentioned in a press release:

''It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic ‘Silo’ quickly become Apple’s number one drama series. As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season two.''

Creator Graham Yost said (obtained via Apple TV+'s press release):

''We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey’s novels to life. Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the Silo.''

A quick look at Silo plot and cast

The acclaimed sci-fi series is set in an underground where a number of people live under various complicated rules that are seemingly created to protect them from the supposed harm caused by the outside world.

Here's a short synopsis of the show, as per Apple TV+ Press:

''The story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will.''

The cast features talented actors like Rebecca Ferguson, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, and others.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of the sci-fi dystopian series on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 16, 2023.

