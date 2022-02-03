Single Black Female cast list: Amber Riley and others in Lifetime thriller drama

Enough buzz has been created on the news of Single Black Female premiering on Lifetime on February 5, 2022.

The thriller drama has gained a lot of recognition for its breathtaking storyline. The film is all about Monica, who has decided to get over his father’s death and a tough breakup. Trying to move on, Monica finds a nice hosting job for an afternoon talk show.

Things take a dramatic turn when Simone becomes her close friend. She harbors a dark secret which becomes evident to Monica very soon. Monica tries to move away from Simone, but she is determined to take over Monica’s life for good.

The story deals with finding out Simone’s reality and why she is so good to Monica.

Who are the cast members of Single Black Female

The thriller drama features Raven Goodwin and Amber Riley, who play Monica and Simone, respectively. While Raven is a famous American actress, and Amber is a popular actress and singer.

The show also features singer K. Michelle and is directed by Shari Carpenter and written by Tessa Evelyn Scott and Sa’Rah L. Jones.

Actress Raven has been highly recognized for her roles on Disney Channel’s Good Luck Charlie and FOX’s Glee. In 2021, she tied the knot with finance executive Wiley Battle. The couple got engaged in 2019 and gave birth to a baby girl in 2020.

On the other hand, 35-year-old Amber Riley, popularly known as Riley, rose to fame for her role as Mercedes Jones on FOX’s Glee. She is engaged to fiancé DeSean Black.

The actress also created a lot of buzz last October by winning $250k for her charity by participating in her favorite game show, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

How are the cast members together?

The star casts of Single Black Female are great to each other. In fact, in 2020’s October, Raven posted a picture alongside co-star Amber Riley and captioned it:

“#SingleBlackFemale coming to @lifetimetv in 2022. Had a blast filming this with @msamberpri @janetlhubertoriginal @kmichellemusic @iamdevale I LOVE THIS MOVIE can’t wait for ya’ll to see it!”

Fans are looking forward to the show’s premiere on February 7 at 8:00 PM EST on channel Lifetime.

