Sins of the Preacher's Wife on LMN: Cast list and characters explored

LMN's new thriller flick, Sins of the Preacher's Wife, is all set to air on the channel on Thursday, June 29, 2023. The film tells the story of a young woman with a baby and a busy husband. She starts going to a local church where she strikes a bond with the preacher's wife, which changes her life forever. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per LMN:

''In a new town with a new baby and a husband who has to work all the time, a young mom gets involved with the highly popular local church. The preacher’s wife welcomes her with open arms, and she enrolls her baby in the church’s daycare which is run by the preacher’s wife.''

The description further states:

''Slowly but surely, it seems as though the preacher’s wife is taking over as the baby’s main caregiver and framing the new mom as an unfit mom.''

The movie stars Anna Marie Dobbins in the lead role, alongside various others playing significant supporting characters. The film is directed by Glenn Ciano and written by Kendall Anlian.

LMN's Sins of the Preacher's Wife cast list: Who stars in the new thriller movie?

1) Anna Marie Dobbins as Beth

Anna Marie Dobbins essays the character of Beth in LMN's Sins of the Preacher's Wife. Beth is reportedly the young mother who enrolls her baby at the local church's daycare and strikes up a friendship with the preacher's wife. Beth is the protagonist of the story and it'll be fascinating to see how her character will be explored in the film.

Apart from Sins of the Preacher's Wife, Anna Marie Dobbins is known for her appearances in A Royal Christmas on Ice, Fatal Memory, and The Wrong Mr. Right, to name a few.

2) Vanessa Angel as Marion

Vanessa Angel dons the role of Marion in the new thriller movie. Marion is believed to be the preacher's wife who seems to be the villain of the story. She gradually starts getting involved more with Beth's baby and becomes her caregiver, following which she tries to portray Beth as an unfit mother and gain custody of the child.

Viewers can expect a powerful performance from Vanessa Angel in this highly challenging role. Her other notable film and TV acting credits include Crown Lake, Single Mother by Choice, Trouble Sleeping, and many more.

3) Judson Mills as Jim

Actor Judson Mills portrays the role of Jim in Sins of the Preacher's Wife. Apart from that, more details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can expect him to play a key role in the plot. Judson Mills has previously starred in This Game's Called Murder, Killer Rose, and Rosewood Lane, among many more.

Apart from Anna Marie Dobbins, Vanessa Angel, and Judson Mills, the film also stars various others playing crucial supporting/minor roles, including:

Eric Lutes as a Therapist

Jason Cook as Dan

Charlotte Ciano as Cassandra

Glenn Robert as Sheriff Clowes

Michael S Messier Jr. as Officer Fratelli

David Gere as Officer Chaves

Tom DeNucci as Boyd

Don't forget to catch Sins of the Preacher's Wife on LMN on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

