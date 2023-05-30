Siren: Survive the Island episode 5: Why did team Soldier refuse to help team Stunt during elimination?

Episode 5 of Siren: Survive The Island was very intense as team Stunt was brutally attacked by two teams- team Firefighters and team Athletes. Even though the stuntwomen gave a terrific fight, they were unable to defend their flags. The last standing members of team Stunt called out for help from team Soldier, as they had an alliance previously.

Two members of that camp also came running as they felt that saving the stuntwomen might help their alliance to become stronger. As soon as they reached the place, they realized that the team was half gone. They even noticed that only two flags remained with the team stunt, so they decided "not to fight" and backed away.

The team felt that the ladies had "already gone" by them but knew that they would be the ones being attacked by teams Firefighters and Athletes. Other teams were even doubtful to become allies with team Soldiers as they did not know if they could help them or not after the betrayal.

8 members fought against team Stunt in Siren: Survive The Island

Team Stunt noticed that team Firefighter was heading their way but they did not know that they had already partnered with team athletes. Two of the ladies blocked the gate while two climbed over the roof to save the flags as they knew that the teams only had 20 minutes to take over the camp.

The firefighters were easily able to break the door, even though it was protected by a shield. They did not notice the covered window nearby. The women on the upper roof, Kim Kyung-hae and Cho Hye-kyung, put on a huge fight as they did not let anyone climb the ladder and even defeated one firefighter who managed to climb from the back.

Eventually, three athletes were able to pin down the last standing contestants of Siren: Survive The Island and took away the flag. This was the first camp victory for team athlete and they even made the mistake of walking away without securing the place or leaving one member inside the place.

Team Stunt will now compete in the Island of the Defeated

After getting eliminated from Siren: Survive The Island, the team Stunt members did not expect that they would be given another opportunity to win a trophy/ the consolation prize. They were taken to an island nearby, where the Team Police was waiting for them. The teams had to fight against each other for the most basic of resources to win the competition.

After leaving Siren: Survive The Island, the team confessed that had a lot of "fun" but wanted it to last a little bit longer. They congratulated each other on such a terrific performance after ensuring that no one got hurt. Team Police pretended to be asleep after noticing the coming contestants so that they don't get threatened immediately.

Meanwhile, the other teams were very scared of the alliance between firefighters and athletes, wanting to eliminate the strong teams together.

The first five episodes of Siren: Survive The Island are already available on Netflix. It is unknown when the rest of them will be released by the popular streaming network. The show features 24 women, divided into teams of four, who work in a male-dominated field and want to prove that they can also survive in the rough terrains.

