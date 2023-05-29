Siren: Survive The Island release date, air time and plot on Netflix

Netflix’s upcoming survival show Siren: Survive The Island is set to air on Tuesday, May 30, at 3 am ET. The upcoming Korean series comprises of female contestants as they get ready to challenge themselves with some of the most extreme conditions while competing against each other. Moroever, they will compete in six different teams in order to become the victorious group.

Netflix’s Tudum reads about the show:

"Six teams fight for survival on a deserted island, their mental and physical strengths pushed to the limits of endurance in the hopes of becoming the last team standing."

Netflix’s Siren: Survive The Island's producer says she wanted to create a show around women from professionally male-dominated spaces

In the upcoming survival show, 24 female contestants will compete to become the ultimate winners. The group of women set to appear in the upcoming South Korean show consists of police officers, bodyguards, firefighters, athletes, soldiers, and stuntwomen.

Since the Siren: Survive The Island contestants will compete in teams, they’ll have to battle it out through some severely tough physical competition and challenges, such as “trudging through acres-long mud flats and digging deep wells” (as per Tudum).

The ultimate challenge is to capture the other teams’ flags from their bases while getting hold of individual flags of the Siren: Survive The Island contestants. If a contestant loses their flag, they’ll have to sit out the active task until the end of the challenge, which means that their team will compete with one less player.

During the production presentation for Siren: Survive The Island, producer Lee Eun-kyung explained the title of the upcoming show:

"The word 'Siren' means an air raid alarm. It is derived from sirens in ancient Greek mythology. In modern times, it is commonly used as a 'beautiful but dangerous woman.'"

She added that the reality show is a survival combat entertainment show that will showcases strength and battlefield acumen. In addition, viewers will get to see the meticulous strategy that each team employs as six groups go up against each other in an unknown island in South Korea.

Addtionally, she stated that by choosing the South Korean island, she wanted to create an environment where the contestants can fully immerse themselves in the experience due to a sense of isolation. The producer continued that there is an one km long road connecting the island to the mainland, which disappears when the water fills up. She added:

"You can see it when you fall in. If the road disappears from the road you walked in, the sense of isolation doubles."

Hightlighting on a gendered aspect, Lee further stated that she wanted to create a show that would bring successful women from male-dominated spaces to the spotlight. She believes that during the course of the show, they would not be seen as women but rather as contestants who come representing firefighters, police officers, and soldiers.

According to The Korea Times, cast member Lee Soo-ryun, who will appear as one of the team leaders in Siren: Survive The Island, said that when she used to work as a bodyguard, she wondered if people thought if women can choose that profession. As such, Lee added that she was pleased to be given a chance to be on the show so that she can proudly represent her profession.

Tune in on Tuesday, May 30, at 3 am ET to watch the season premiere of Siren: Survive The Island season 1 on Netflix.

