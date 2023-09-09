Sitting in Bars with Cake, directed by Trish Sie and Audrey Shulman, was released on 8 September 2023 on Prime Video. The film explores the beautiful friendship between two women named Jane and Corinne. Sadly, Corinne was diagnosed with cancer and ultimately passed away, despite Jane's best efforts to save her.

The synopsis of Sitting in Bars with Cake according to a Prime Video press release reads:

"Inspired by true events, Sitting in Bars with Cake follows best friends Jane and Corinne navigating life in Los Angeles in their twenties. Corinne, the ultimate extrovert, convinces her shy-but-extremely-talented home baker best friend Jane to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars with the goal of meeting people and developing confidence - also known as “cakebarring.”

It continues:

"During their year of “cakebarring,” Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, and the pair face a challenge unlike anything they’ve experienced before. Sitting in Bars with Cake isn't only a madcap joyride through some of L.A.’s most colorful watering holes, it's a moving celebration of female friendship, forging identity, and finding joy in the most unexpected places."

Disclaimer: This article has spoilers from Sitting in Bars with Cake.

Sitting in Bars with Cake ending explained: Did Jane open a cake shop?

Corinne and Jane were the best of friends and their journey throughout Sitting in Bars with Cake was nothing short of emotional. But over time, Corinne's illness had gotten worse. She had a malignant tumor in her brain, which had spread so badly that saving her was very hard.

Jane went to Corinne's father and apologized to him for she felt like she could have done more for his daughter. However, Corinne's father was understanding and explained to Jane that it was nobody's fault that his daughter was ill. Jane tried to distract herself by meeting with her love interest, Owen.

Jane ultimately learned from Corinne's mother that no matter what they did, saving Corinne was impossible. Since Corinne was in the final stages of cancer, there were just no other options left for her. Jane and Corinne's family were finally beginning to accept that the person they loved so much was going to pass away.

A heartbroken Jane started baking once again. She and Corinne had previously planned on taking 50 cakes to bars and she restarted working on that goal. Jane even mustered the courage to tell her father that she did not want to become a lawyer but a baker.

Corinne asked Jane about Owen to which the latter replied that she liked him. But she also believed that he only liked her because of her low self-confidence. Jane spoke to Owen about her adventures with cakes and baking but he just made fun of her. Jane got upset with his comments and told him that she did not want to date at the moment. Owen apologized to her and called her an outgoing person, which made her very happy.

Corinne's condition just got worse but Jane told her that she would always love her no matter in which universe they were. The latter then told the former to close her eyes and rest. Corinne passed away the next morning. Jane even finished the task of baking 50 cakes and spoke to her friend's grave.

A year passed by and Jane was seen distributing cakes. She opened her own bakery called 'Cake Bar'. During the end credits of Sitting in Bars with Cake, it was revealed that the film was inspired by screenwriter Audrey Shulman and her friend Chrissy.

Sitting in Bars with Cake is streaming on Prime Video worldwide.