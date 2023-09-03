What kind of cancer did Jimmy Buffett have? Cause of death explored as legendary musician dies aged 76

Jimmy Buffett, the renowned singer and businessman, died at the age of 76 on September 1, 2023. He had been facing some health issues for a few months before his death.

According to reports from Page Six, Jimmy's cause of death was cancer, particularly lymphoma. The musician had previously rescheduled his concert with his band Coral Reefer Band back in May 2023 due to sudden hospitalization.

The singer is beloved for his unique "Caribbean pop" genre of music, which brought out all-time hits like Margaritaville and It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere. He had performed almost all his life and had a six-decade-long career.

Jimmy Buffett died due to complications with cancer

On September 1, this Friday, the Cheeseburger in Paradise singer, Jimmy Buffett passed away. The official statement posted on his social media on Saturday read:

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1 surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

In 2016, Buffett was diagnosed with skin cancer, which later progressed as lymphoma that took his life, as per Page Six. According to WebMD:

"Lymphoma is cancer that begins in infection-fighting cells of the immune system, called lymphocytes. When you have lymphoma, lymphocytes change and grow out of control."

Jimmy Buffett was in and out of hospital care during the few months before his demise.

Jimmy Buffett had to reschedule his concert on an official statement released on May 18, for the Coral Reefer Band performance dated May 20, 2023.

Buffett stated:

"Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention."

Jimmy Buffett then promised his audience that he was doing well and he would soon perform on stage. According to the Sun, he recently began hospice care on Monday, before his death on September 1.

Tributes poured in from celebrities after Buffett's death

Jimmy Buffett's death affected a lot of people close to him, including Sir James Paul McCartney, the Beatles singer. According to Page Six, McCartney went to Buffet's house to sing for him recently.

Paul wrote a long message to his friend on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Right up to the last minute his eyes still twinkled with humor that said, ‘I love this world and I’m going to enjoy every minute of it.' So many of us will miss Jimmy and his tremendous personality. His love for us all, and for mankind as a whole."

He concluded his tribute by saying:

"So long, Jim. You are a very special man and friend and it was a great privilege to get to know you and love you. Bubbles up, my friend. Love, Paul."

President Biden also paid tribute to the Margaritaville singer, saying:

"We had the honor to meet and get to know Jimmy over the years, and he was in life as he was performing on stage – full of goodwill and joy, using his gift to bring people together."

Some tributes from other celebrities and fans are shared below.

Jimmy Buffett is survived by his three children and his wife Jane Slagsvol. His children's names are Savannah Buffett, Sarah Delaney Buffett, and Cameron Marley Buffet, as per People.