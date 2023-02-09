Skechers x JGoldCrown Valentine's Day footwear collection: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Skechers, the Manhattan Beach, California-based footwear genius has collaborated with West London-born muralist James Goldcrown to launch a heart-covered footwear collection just in time for the Valentine's Day celebration.

The collaborative collection honors love and the work of James Goldcrown, whose heart murals have gone viral. The collection will include pieces like Uno, Side Street, and D' Lites.

All of the exclusive pieces will be available in women's and girls' sizes.

The collection pieces come in hues of pink, white, and red to perfectly display the aesthetics of love. The entire footwear collection was launched on the official e-commerce site of Skechers and select retailers in the U.S. on February 4, 2023.

It will be launched globally in select stores on February 14, 2023, on Valentine's Day.

The newly launched Skechers x JGoldCrown Valentine's Day collaborative footwear collection features heart graphics in pink and red hues

Valentine's Day 2023 is fast approaching and love is in the air. Most of the partners have already started looking for a perfect gift for their significant other, and these newly released Skechers shoes will be perfect for a sneakerhead.

James Goldcrown, whose premium Love Wall made its debut at the Miami Basel in 2015, immediately went viral.

The artist has since then collaborated with brands like Rag & Bone, Rimowa, Toms, and many more. The latest collaborative collection revamps women's shoes. In an official press release Michael Greenberg, President of the Californian footwear brand commented upon the collaboration, saying:

"James Goldcrown’s message of love and positivity is exactly what the world needs right now, and bringing his uplifting designs to our brand is something that we know Skechers fans everywhere will appreciate."

Michael further comments on the collection:

"We’re excited to feature these iconic prints on styles from several of our divisions including our BOBS from Skechers charity collection that has always spread the message of love by helping kids and shelter pets.”

The collection pieces include:

1) Uno - Spread the love, which can be availed at a retail price of $95.

2) Side Street - Lonely Heart, which can be availed at a retail price of $90.

3) D'Lites - Next Class, which can be availed at a retail price of $90.

4) Uno - Dipping in Love, which can be availed at a retail price of $95.

5) Uno - Highlight Love, which can be availed at a retail price of $95.

6) Uno Lite - Spread the Joy, which can be availed at a retail price of $55.

Uno sneakers are the centerpiece of the collection, which are lace-up chunky-style shoes. The sneaker model features a leather paneled upper, thick midsoles, and perforated toe boxes. The shoe further features memory foam insoles and a 1-inch wedge outsole to add extra comfort and style.

The second model is D'Lites which also comes with chunky ridged soles in a retro white colorway. The Side Street sneaker comes in white-hued leather and suede upper and features flat rubber soles.

Two small girls' versions are added with Uno Lite shoes, which is a smaller version of the Uno style.

The entire collection can be availed at Skechers' site.

