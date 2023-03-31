Skrillex Red Rocks Amphitheatre concert 2023: Tickets, time, and all you need to know

In an exciting announcement for electronic music fans, Skrillex has confirmed that he will be returning to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado for a solo headlining show this summer. The five-hour set will start at 7 pm on April 29, 2023.

Electronic dance music fans are in for a treat yet again as Skrillex continues to dominate the scene in 2023. With a string of highly successful shows already under his belt, the Grammy award-winning artist is showing no signs of slowing down.

Tickets will go on sale at the end of this week on March 31, 2023, and will be available starting at 10 am local time.

They will be available to buy at https://www.axs.com/events/477897/skrillex-tickets.

Fred Again and Four Tet to possibly headline at Skrillex's show

As fans eagerly await the upcoming Red Rocks concert, speculation about the lineup continues to swirl online.

While the EDM superstar has been busy performing with friend and collaborator Fred Again.. and Four Tet in recent weeks, it remains to be seen if either of them or any other acts will be joining the show on tour for the highly-anticipated show.

The first possible headliner is Fred Again, aka Fred Gibson, who is a British music producer and songwriter. He first gained recognition as a songwriter and producer for other artists, including George Ezra and Clean Bandit. One of Fred Again's most notable collaborations is on the track "Butterflies" from Skrillex's 2021 album, Doom Days.

Fred Again has received recognition for his work as a songwriter. In 2021, he won the prestigious Ivor Novello Award for Best Contemporary Song for his track Dead Butterflies. He co-wrote the track with his frequent collaborator, singer-songwriter, and poet, Headie One.

The second possible headliner is Four Tet, the stage name of Kieran Hebden, a British musician, producer, and DJ. He was born on April 2, 1978, in London, England, and grew up in a music family.

One of Four Tet's most popular albums is Rounds, released in 2003. It received critical acclaim for its blend of acoustic instruments. The lead single from the album, She Moves She, is a hauntingly beautiful track that showcases Four Tet's ability to create intricate melodies that stick in your head long after you've heard them.

Four Tet's music has earned him numerous awards and accolades. In 2010, he won the AIM Independent Music Award. He has also been nominated for the Mercury Prize twice, for Rounds in 2003 and There Is Love in You in 2010.

In 2020, Four Tet won the Best Independent Remix award at the AIM Independent Music Awards for his remix of Caribou's Never Come Back.

Skrillex played his last solo headline show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2014

The last time Grammy-winning producer Skrillex played at the iconic venue was back in 2014, during his Mothership tour in support of his album, Recess.

Fast forward nine years and Skrillex is still at the top of his game. Last month, he released not one, but two albums – Butterfly Effect and Kliptown Empyrean– to critical acclaim.

The album showcases a new direction for the artist, blending elements of techno, house, and experimental sounds with his signature bass-heavy drops.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre is known for its stunning natural setting, with the stage nestled between two towering rock formations. The upcoming high-energy performances are sure to be a perfect match for the dramatic scenery, with his signature production and lighting adding to the experience.

