The Slasher franchise is on the way with its fifth installment, Slasher: Ripper, which is coming to Shudder this month. The brand new fifth season of the slasher-based horror anthology series originally kicked off way back in 2016. Over the course of five years, the horror anthology brought to viewers four new installments, each focusing on a different story.

The fifth season, which is scheduled to release soon, takes the franchise back to the late 19th century, where a murderous stranger lurks the streets waiting to prey on the wealthy and oppressive. The series will be led by Eric McCormack and Gabriel Darku in the main roles.

Everything we know about Slasher: Ripper season 5

Slasher: Ripper Season 5 is scheduled to premiere on the Shudder and AMC+ streaming services on April 6, 2023. Both Shudder and AMC streaming websites come with a paid subscription. To watch the latest Slasher season, a subscription to either of the two streaming channels is required.

What is the plot?

Slasher: Ripper is about a murderer who stalks the streets in the 19th century, targeting the rich and punishing them. Instead of targeting the poor and oppressed like Jack the Ripper, Slasher exacts punishment on the affluent and powerful. While he spreads terror, the only person who stands in the way of this serial murderer is newly promoted detective Kenneth Rijkers.

Rijkers' unwavering faith in justice may turn out to be a threat to him, and he might end up being the next victim of the Slasher, also known as The Widow, because they go by the guise of a woman and dress in black, with a veil over their face.

The series is produced by Shaftesbury and executive produced by Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Thomas P. Vitale, Aaron Martin, Ian Carpenter and Adam Macdonald.

The cast list of season 5

Slasher: Ripper will star Eric McCormack as Basil Garvey and Gabriel Darku as Rijkers. They will be joined by Slasher franchise alumni Paula Brancati, Gabriel Darku, Salvatore Antonio, Lisa Berry, and Sabrina Grdevich for the all-new installment.

It has also been reported that Clare McConnell (Star Trek: Discovery), Thom Allison (Killjoys), Daniel Kash (Aliens), and Sadie Laflamme-Snow (The Way Home) will also be joining the cast list.

What is the Slasher franchise about?

The IMDb synopsis for the Slasher horror anthology franchise is as follows:

"An anthology series featuring rampaging serial killers leaving carnage in their wake as their next victims fight to stay alive."

The first installment was called The Executioner, and was released in 2016. It was followed by Guilt Party, which came to screens just a year later. The third installment, titled Solstice, was released in 2019, and the fourth season, titled Fire and Blood, was released in 2021. Finally, after two years of waiting, we have the fifth installment, Ripper.

Slasher: Ripper is a must-watch for all fans of the horror genre. Stay tuned for more episodic updates for the next installment of the Slasher franchise.

