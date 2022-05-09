What time will Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 5 air on AMC and AMC +? Release date, plot, and more explored

The final season of Better Call Saul, the spin-off sequel to the highly acclaimed Breaking Bad, is now here after a long wait.

The fifth episode of Season 6 will be airing on May 9, 2022, at 9 PM ET.

The series chronicles the emotional tale of Jimmy McGill, an ex-con-artist who became a charismatic and brilliant criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. It has been a favorite for all Breaking Bad fans.

Season 6 of the drama dropped this April 18, 2022, on AMC and AMC+, and this season will finally complete the transformation of Saul Goodman. The series has been airing episodes weekly, every Monday.

Created by Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan, the series stars Bob Odenkirk in the lead role of Saul Goodman. Joining Odenkirk are Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian, Tony Dalton, Giancarlo Esposito, and talented actors.

All about Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 5

What is the release date of Season 6 Episode 5?

Better Call Saul season 6, episode 5, will drop on AMC network television on Monday, May 9, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It can also be watched on AMC Plus, but with a subscription. The series can be streamed via Sling TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV for viewers without cable TV.

Ending of Season 6 Episode 4

Episode 4 ended with Gus getting himself ready and heading down a secret passageway, passing the people shown at the very beginning. He meets Mike and tells him that there is a green ford van that has been following him, but Mike reassures him that the truck is a plumber's and there is no reason to be afraid. Mike worries that Lalo is dead, but Gus assures him that it is not true.

Jimmy, on the other hand, shows Kim his new potential office after the beauty salon owner kicks him out. But he hides information and tells her that he had a great day with clients throwing cash retainers at him. Kim makes her comments about the office. Is this a new beginning for Saul, with his new office? Hopefully, the next episode will bring us answers.

What to expect for season 6, episode 5?

Better Call Saul @BetterCallSaul So much happened in the last 5 seasons of #BetterCallSaul . Good thing we have this handy recap to get you ready for the final season! So much happened in the last 5 seasons of #BetterCallSaul. Good thing we have this handy recap to get you ready for the final season! https://t.co/q9yD2ooFx2

With season 6 following Kim and Saul's plot against Howard, the upcoming episode will bring in some new drama, especially with what the latest episode saw. Cliff is expected to confront Howard after taking the bait that Saul and Kim planted, which will surely land Howard in a lot of trouble. A confrontation between Saul and Howard can also be expected, especially if Howard finds out how Saul set him up. With the new office introduced in the last episode, we can expect business to be going well for Jimmy.

Catch the latest episode of Better Call Saul this Monday, May 9, 2022, on AMC.

