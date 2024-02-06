Sleep Token 2024 UK tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Sleep Token's 2024 UK tour is scheduled to be held from November 25, 2024, to November 30, 2024, in venues across the UK and Scotland. The tour will be a follow-up to the band's previously announced North America tour in 2024 as well as their successful Wembley Stadium show in December 2023.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Glasgow, Cardiff, and London, among others, via a post on their official Twitter page on February 5, 2024.

The presale for the tour will be available from February 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Presale can be accessed by registering at the official Sleep Token newsletter, which is available either via the official website of the band or via the links provided in the band's socials.

General tickets will be available from February 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via the aforementioned band website or via Ticketmaster.

Sleep Token 2024 UK tour dates and venues

Sleep Token will embark on its first 2024 tour in North America, where it will play across cities such as Dallas, Atlanta, New York City, and more, before wrapping things up with twin shows in Toronto, Canada.

Now the band has announced a second 2024 tour, this time in the UK. The current list of dates and venues for the Sleep Token 2024 UK tour is given below:

November 25, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, (UK) at OVO Hydro

November 26, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Co-op Live

November 28, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Utilita Arena

November 29, 2024 – London, UK, at The O2

November 30, 2024 – Cardiff, UK, at Motorpoint Arena

The dates and venues for the Sleep Token North America 2024 tour are also given below:

April 27, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada, at Sick New World

April 30, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona, at Arizona Financial Theatre

May 1, 2024 — Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Revel

May 3, 2024 — Austin, Texas, at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

May 4, 2024 — Dallas, Texas, at Toyota Music Factory

May 6, 2024 — Tampa, Florida, at Yuengling Center

May 7, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia, at Coca-Cola Roxy

May 8, 2024 — Asheville, North Carolina, at ExploreAsheville.com Arena

May 10, 2024 — St. Louis, Missouri, at The Factory

May 12, 2024 — Denver, Colorado, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 14, 2024 — Des Moines, Iowa, at Vibrant Music Hall

May 15, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois, at The Salt Shed

May 16, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois, at The Salt Shed

May 18, 2024 — Columbus, Ohio, at Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

May 19, 2024 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Petersen Events Center

May 20, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at The Met Philadelphia

May 22, 2024 — New York City, New York, at Radio City Music Hall

May 24, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 25, 2024 — Montreal, Quebec, at Place Bell

May 27, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario, at Massey Hall

May 28, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario, at Massey Hall

Sleep Token released their latest studio album, Take Me Back to Eden, on May 19, 2023. The album peaked at 3 on the UK album chart as well as at number 4 on the Scottish album chart, respectively.