Sleep Token 2024 UK tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Sleep Token's 2024 UK tour is scheduled to be held from November 25, 2024, to November 30, 2024, in venues across the UK and Scotland. The tour will be a follow-up to the band's previously announced North America tour in 2024 as well as their successful Wembley Stadium show in December 2023.
The band announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Glasgow, Cardiff, and London, among others, via a post on their official Twitter page on February 5, 2024.
The presale for the tour will be available from February 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Presale can be accessed by registering at the official Sleep Token newsletter, which is available either via the official website of the band or via the links provided in the band's socials.
General tickets will be available from February 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via the aforementioned band website or via Ticketmaster.
Sleep Token 2024 UK tour dates and venues
Sleep Token will embark on its first 2024 tour in North America, where it will play across cities such as Dallas, Atlanta, New York City, and more, before wrapping things up with twin shows in Toronto, Canada.
Now the band has announced a second 2024 tour, this time in the UK. The current list of dates and venues for the Sleep Token 2024 UK tour is given below:
- November 25, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, (UK) at OVO Hydro
- November 26, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Co-op Live
- November 28, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Utilita Arena
- November 29, 2024 – London, UK, at The O2
- November 30, 2024 – Cardiff, UK, at Motorpoint Arena
The dates and venues for the Sleep Token North America 2024 tour are also given below:
- April 27, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada, at Sick New World
- April 30, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona, at Arizona Financial Theatre
- May 1, 2024 — Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Revel
- May 3, 2024 — Austin, Texas, at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- May 4, 2024 — Dallas, Texas, at Toyota Music Factory
- May 6, 2024 — Tampa, Florida, at Yuengling Center
- May 7, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia, at Coca-Cola Roxy
- May 8, 2024 — Asheville, North Carolina, at ExploreAsheville.com Arena
- May 10, 2024 — St. Louis, Missouri, at The Factory
- May 12, 2024 — Denver, Colorado, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- May 14, 2024 — Des Moines, Iowa, at Vibrant Music Hall
- May 15, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois, at The Salt Shed
- May 16, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois, at The Salt Shed
- May 18, 2024 — Columbus, Ohio, at Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
- May 19, 2024 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Petersen Events Center
- May 20, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at The Met Philadelphia
- May 22, 2024 — New York City, New York, at Radio City Music Hall
- May 24, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- May 25, 2024 — Montreal, Quebec, at Place Bell
- May 27, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario, at Massey Hall
- May 28, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario, at Massey Hall
Sleep Token released their latest studio album, Take Me Back to Eden, on May 19, 2023. The album peaked at 3 on the UK album chart as well as at number 4 on the Scottish album chart, respectively.