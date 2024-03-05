Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads 2024 Summer tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads 2024 Summer tour is scheduled to be held from July 11, 2024, to August 15, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be the first joint tour between the bands for the year and a follow-up to Stoopid's 2023 Summer Tour.

As per the Instagram posts by Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads on March 4, the upcoming tour is scheduled to feature performances in cities such as Bend, Camden, Cleveland, and Phoenix, among others.

The artist presale for the tour starts on March 5, 2024, at 10 am local time. Presale codes for accessing said presale are OCEANBEACH and 2002, respectively. Simultaneously, a VIP Package presale will also be available. A Live Nation presale will be available from March 6, 2024, at 10 am local time, which can be accessed with the code KEY.

At the same time, there will be Ticketmaster and Spotify presales, which can be accessed via said presale providers' websites.

General tickets for the tour will be available starting March 8, 2024, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not yet been announced. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster, individual band websites, or other reputed ticket vendors.

Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads 2024 Summer tour dates and venues

Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads are bringing along some special guests in the form of Common Kings and The Elovaters on their upcoming tour. Slightly Stoopid member Miles Doughty elaborated on the notion behind the tour in a press statement on March 4, 2024, saying:

“Slightly Dirty Summer 2024 is gonna be nuts! It’s been a minute since we did a full summer tour with our brothers the Dirty Heads and we are excited to get this party started."

The singer continued:

"Joining us in the madness will be our boys Common Kings and The Elovaters taking the vibes to a new level! Looking forward to playing some new songs all summer while hitting new venues and some cities we have never played!”

The full list of dates and venues for Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads 2024 Summer tour is given below:

July 11, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Jacobs Pavilion

July 12, 2024 — Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 13, 2024 — Bangor, Maine at Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 14, 2024 — Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 18, 2024 — Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 19, 2024 — Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

July 20, 2024 — Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Jul 21, 2024 — Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 25, 2024 — Virginia Beach, Virginia at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 26, 2024 — Raleigh, North Carolina at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 27, 2024 — Wilmington, North Carolina at Live Oak Bank Pavilion

July 28, 2024 — Charleston, South Carolina at Credit One Stadium

August 1, 2024 — Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

August 2, 2024 — West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 4, 2024 – Gautier, Mississippi at The Sound

August 15, 2024 — West Valley City, Utah at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 16, 2024 — Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 17, 2024 — Auburn, Washington State at White River Amphitheatre

August 18, 2024 — Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 22, 2024 – Redding, California at Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn

August 23, 2024 — Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 24, 2024 — Chula Vista, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 25, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aside from the upcoming tour, Slightly Stoopid is also set to perform at the Reggae Rise Up Festival in Florida between March 14, 2024, and March 17, 2024, where they will appear in a lineup also featuring Rebelution, Claire Wright, and more.