Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads 2024 Summer tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads 2024 Summer tour is scheduled to be held from July 11, 2024, to August 15, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be the first joint tour between the bands for the year and a follow-up to Stoopid's 2023 Summer Tour.
As per the Instagram posts by Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads on March 4, the upcoming tour is scheduled to feature performances in cities such as Bend, Camden, Cleveland, and Phoenix, among others.
The artist presale for the tour starts on March 5, 2024, at 10 am local time. Presale codes for accessing said presale are OCEANBEACH and 2002, respectively. Simultaneously, a VIP Package presale will also be available. A Live Nation presale will be available from March 6, 2024, at 10 am local time, which can be accessed with the code KEY.
At the same time, there will be Ticketmaster and Spotify presales, which can be accessed via said presale providers' websites.
General tickets for the tour will be available starting March 8, 2024, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not yet been announced. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster, individual band websites, or other reputed ticket vendors.
Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads 2024 Summer tour dates and venues
Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads are bringing along some special guests in the form of Common Kings and The Elovaters on their upcoming tour. Slightly Stoopid member Miles Doughty elaborated on the notion behind the tour in a press statement on March 4, 2024, saying:
“Slightly Dirty Summer 2024 is gonna be nuts! It’s been a minute since we did a full summer tour with our brothers the Dirty Heads and we are excited to get this party started."
The singer continued:
"Joining us in the madness will be our boys Common Kings and The Elovaters taking the vibes to a new level! Looking forward to playing some new songs all summer while hitting new venues and some cities we have never played!”
The full list of dates and venues for Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads 2024 Summer tour is given below:
- July 11, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Jacobs Pavilion
- July 12, 2024 — Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center
- July 13, 2024 — Bangor, Maine at Maine Savings Amphitheater
- July 14, 2024 — Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- July 18, 2024 — Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
- July 19, 2024 — Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live
- July 20, 2024 — Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Jul 21, 2024 — Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- July 25, 2024 — Virginia Beach, Virginia at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- July 26, 2024 — Raleigh, North Carolina at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- July 27, 2024 — Wilmington, North Carolina at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
- July 28, 2024 — Charleston, South Carolina at Credit One Stadium
- August 1, 2024 — Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place
- August 2, 2024 — West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- August 4, 2024 – Gautier, Mississippi at The Sound
- August 15, 2024 — West Valley City, Utah at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- August 16, 2024 — Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
- August 17, 2024 — Auburn, Washington State at White River Amphitheatre
- August 18, 2024 — Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- August 22, 2024 – Redding, California at Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn
- August 23, 2024 — Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- August 24, 2024 — Chula Vista, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- August 25, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aside from the upcoming tour, Slightly Stoopid is also set to perform at the Reggae Rise Up Festival in Florida between March 14, 2024, and March 17, 2024, where they will appear in a lineup also featuring Rebelution, Claire Wright, and more.