Teddy Swims 2024 Australia and New Zealand Tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know

Teddy Swims 2024 Australia and New Zealand Tour is scheduled to be held from July 4, 2024 to July 19, 2024, in venues across mainland Australia and New Zealand. Titled I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour, it will be the singer's first 2024 tour in the region.
The new tour, which will feature his band Freak Freely, will cover cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland, among others. Teddy Swims made the announcement via a post on his official Instagram page on March 3, 2024.
Presale for the tour will be available from March 7, 2024 at 12:00 pm local time. The presale is exclusive to Frontier Touring website members and can be accessed by registering for the same on the official website before the scheduled time.
General tickets will be available from March 1, 2024 at 13:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. General tickets will be available for purchase from the aforementioned website or via ticket vendors such as Ticketmaster.
Teddy Swims 2024 Australia and New Zealand Tour dates and venues
Teddy Swims will start the year with a month-long US tour in March and April, before he heads over to Europe and the UK for his tour there in late April, where he is scheduled to remain until early June.
After his Europe and UK tour, Teddy Swims will embark on the newly announced Australia and New Zealand tour leg. The full list of dates and venues for Teddy Swims 2024 Australia and New Zealand Tour is given below:
- July 4, 2024 – Christchurch, New Zealand at Christchurch Town Hall
- July 6, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena
- July 7, 2024 – Wellington, New Zealand at Michael Fowler Centre
- July 9, 2024 - Brisbane, Australia at Fortitude Music Hall
- July 12, 2024: Sydney, Australia at Hordern Pavilion
- July 13, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Margaret Court Arena
- July 17, 2024 – Adelaide, Australia at Hindley Street Music Hall
- July 19, 2024 – Perth, Australia at Riverside Theatre
The dates and venues for the other 2024 tour of Teddy Swims are also given below:
- March 22, 2024 – Lincoln, California at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
- March 23, 2024 – Highland, California at Yaamava' Theater
- March 24, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Jazz Festival
- March 26, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at The Chelsea
- March 28, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Revel
- March 30, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
- March 31, 2024 – Baton Rouge, Louisiana at River Center Theatre of Performing Arts
- April 1, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama at Avondale Brewing Company
- April 3, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Seminole Hard Rock Event Center
- April 4, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Hard Rock Live Orlando
- April 5, 2024 – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at Tortuga Music Festival
- April 26, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Carlswerk Victoria
- April 28, 2024 – Paris, France at ALHAMBRA
- April 29, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Muziekcentrum Trix
- May 1, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Musikkens Hus, Store VEGA
- May 2, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at ROCKEFELLER
- May 4, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Fållan
- May 7, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Grosse Freiheit 36
- May 8, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Huxleys Neue Welt
- May 10, 2024 – Tilburg, Netherlands at 013 Poppodium
- May 13, 2024 – London, UK at O2 at Shepherds Bush Empire
- May 14, 2024 – London, UK at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
- May 15, 2024 – Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo
- May 16, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy Birmingham
- May 18, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at O2 Academy Glasgow
- May 20, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Olympia Theatre
- May 23, 2024 – Liverpool, UK at Olympia
- May 24: Leeds O2 Academy Leeds
- May 25: Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall
- May 27, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Rock City
- May 28, 2024 – Bristol, UK at O2 Academy Bristol
- May 29, 2024 – Bristol, UK at O2 Academy Bristol
- May 31, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy Birmingham
- June 1, 2024 – Manchester, 2024 at O2 Apollo
- June 2, 2024 – London, UK at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Teddy Swims released his debut album, I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1), on September 15, 2023. The album peaked at number 43 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 4 on the Australian album chart.