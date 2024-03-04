Teddy Swims 2024 Australia and New Zealand Tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know

Teddy Swims 2024 Australia and New Zealand Tour is scheduled to be held from July 4, 2024 to July 19, 2024, in venues across mainland Australia and New Zealand. Titled I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour, it will be the singer's first 2024 tour in the region.

The new tour, which will feature his band Freak Freely, will cover cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland, among others. Teddy Swims made the announcement via a post on his official Instagram page on March 3, 2024.

Presale for the tour will be available from March 7, 2024 at 12:00 pm local time. The presale is exclusive to Frontier Touring website members and can be accessed by registering for the same on the official website before the scheduled time.

General tickets will be available from March 1, 2024 at 13:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. General tickets will be available for purchase from the aforementioned website or via ticket vendors such as Ticketmaster.

Teddy Swims 2024 Australia and New Zealand Tour dates and venues

Teddy Swims will start the year with a month-long US tour in March and April, before he heads over to Europe and the UK for his tour there in late April, where he is scheduled to remain until early June.

After his Europe and UK tour, Teddy Swims will embark on the newly announced Australia and New Zealand tour leg. The full list of dates and venues for Teddy Swims 2024 Australia and New Zealand Tour is given below:

July 4, 2024 – Christchurch, New Zealand at Christchurch Town Hall

July 6, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena

July 7, 2024 – Wellington, New Zealand at Michael Fowler Centre

July 9, 2024 - Brisbane, Australia at Fortitude Music Hall

July 12, 2024: Sydney, Australia at Hordern Pavilion

July 13, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Margaret Court Arena

July 17, 2024 – Adelaide, Australia at Hindley Street Music Hall

July 19, 2024 – Perth, Australia at Riverside Theatre

The dates and venues for the other 2024 tour of Teddy Swims are also given below:

March 22, 2024 – Lincoln, California at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

March 23, 2024 – Highland, California at Yaamava' Theater

March 24, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Jazz Festival

March 26, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at The Chelsea

March 28, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Revel

March 30, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

March 31, 2024 – Baton Rouge, Louisiana at River Center Theatre of Performing Arts

April 1, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama at Avondale Brewing Company

April 3, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

April 4, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Hard Rock Live Orlando

April 5, 2024 – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at Tortuga Music Festival

April 26, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Carlswerk Victoria

April 28, 2024 – Paris, France at ALHAMBRA

April 29, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Muziekcentrum Trix

May 1, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Musikkens Hus, Store VEGA

May 2, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at ROCKEFELLER

May 4, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Fållan

May 7, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Grosse Freiheit 36

May 8, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Huxleys Neue Welt

May 10, 2024 – Tilburg, Netherlands at 013 Poppodium

May 13, 2024 – London, UK at O2 at Shepherds Bush Empire

May 14, 2024 – London, UK at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

May 15, 2024 – Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo

May 16, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy Birmingham

May 18, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at O2 Academy Glasgow

May 20, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Olympia Theatre

May 23, 2024 – Liverpool, UK at Olympia

May 24: Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

May 25: Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall

May 27, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Rock City

May 28, 2024 – Bristol, UK at O2 Academy Bristol

May 29, 2024 – Bristol, UK at O2 Academy Bristol

May 31, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy Birmingham

June 1, 2024 – Manchester, 2024 at O2 Apollo

June 2, 2024 – London, UK at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Teddy Swims released his debut album, I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1), on September 15, 2023. The album peaked at number 43 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 4 on the Australian album chart.