Slotherhouse: Release date, cast, trailer, and everything we know so far

Slotherhouse, the follow-up to production company Gavitas Ventures' All Eyes. The studio is venturing farther into the world of horror and continues to travel the route of the delightfully frightening. Horror comedies are everywhere, captivating the hearts of the ever-growing horde of horror enthusiasts.

Fans' anticipation's building and on August 30, Slotherhouse will take the stage, gracing a select few theaters nationwide. The movie leaps into the fray of the killer animal sub-genre, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Sharknado. Yet, Slotherhouse stands apart, introducing an animal that clocks in at a staggering top speed of 8 feet per minute.

What is Slotherhouse about?

The official trailer made its debut on August 2, 2023, courtesy of Gravitas Ventures on YouTube. It introduces us to Alpha, the cunning sloth set to steal the show, and maybe a few hearts. Alpha's got brains, scrolling through social snippets on a sorority sister's laptop.

The story of Slotherhouse revolves around Emily Young, a college senior who is on the verge of doing whatever it takes to win her sorority's presidency.

She finds herself in the strange situation of choosing a wild sloth as her mascot instead of using the traditional strategies of this high-stakes campaign, such as personalized shirts or pins. She welcomes the sloth named "Alpha" into her sorority home with the help of a morally gray guy.

The course of events seemed to be going smoothly at first, with Alpha receiving plenty of attention and participating in influencer-level photoshoots thanks to the sorority sisters.

Alpha's real personality, however, which is dripping with murderous purpose, slowly manifests. She attacks the sisters of the Sigma Lambda Theta sorority one by one, taking their lives. As the number of dead bodies grows, Emily must face the need of exposing Alpha's sudden savagery and coming up with a plan to stop the carnage.

The official synopsis via IMDB reads:

"It’s senior year of college for sorority sister Emily Young and for the first time ever, Sigma Lambda Theta is having elections for who will be president. Wanting to have a killer year, Emily Young realizes she might just be the best option for her sorority. While beginning her campaign, she finds an adorable sloth that steals her heart and soon realizes she just might steal the hearts, and votes, of her sorority sisters. But when bodies slowly begin to pile up in the Sigma Lambda Theta house, Emily and her sorority sisters realize the deaths are being caused by their new house mascot, the cuddly sloth Alpha. Will Emily and her sisters escape the house with their lives? Or is this death-sloth with 3 razor sharp claws too quick for them?"

Who Lights Up the Screen in Slotherhouse?

Lisa Ambalavanar, who is playing Emily Young, is the center of attention. Lisa gives her character dimension and is recognizable from her performances in Doctors, The A List, and DC's Titans. Stefan Kapicic portrays Oliver, the enigmatic source of the sloth.

Sydney Craven (Jeepers Creepers: Reborn), Olivia Rouyer (High School), Grace Patterson (What's My Name Again? ), Kelly Lynn Reiter (Mojave Diamonds), and Sutter Nolan (Deer in the Headlights) join the cast as Emily's sorority sisters.

This creepy comedy, which was written by Bradley Fowler (The Voices) and Cady Lanigan (Izzy Lyon: The Unspun Truth), is helmed by filmmaker Matthew Goodhue (Woe), and it's scheduled to premiere later this month.

Get ready for a ride like no other – Slotherhouse promises a rollercoaster of thrills, laughs, and chills. A tribute to the absurd and the unsettling, this cinematic concoction offers a fresh perspective on horror's chaotic canvas. Buckle up, for Slotherhouse is here to redefine your horror movie experience when it releases on August 30, 2023.