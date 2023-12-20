Slow Horses season 3 episode 6: Release date and time on Apple TV+ for all regions

The highly acclaimed espionage drama Slow Horses season 3 episode 6 is scheduled to release on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Titled Footprints, the finale episode will feature River recovering from the explosion and being taken hostage along with the others by the Chieftains. The previous episode featured a showdown between Taverner and Tearney about who will lead MI5, with River and Louisa caught in the crossfire.

Season 3, which is based on Real Tigers, the third novel in Mick Herron's trilogy, portrays a romantic relationship in Istanbul that raises the possibility of exposing a long-kept MI5 secret in London. Jackson Lamb (played by Gary Oldman) and his ragtag group of outcasts find themselves in a position that jeopardizes not only Slough House's future but also the existence of MI5 as a whole when they are drawn into the conflict.

When will Slow Horses season 3 episode 6 be released?

Slow Horses season 3 episode 6 will premiere on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at 12 am PT. Viewers across time zones will be able to watch the upcoming episode on Apple TV+.

Here's a list of release information for Slow Horses season 3 episode 6:

Region Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, December 27, 2023 12 am Eastern Time Wednesday, December 27, 2023 3 am Brazil Time Wednesday, December 27, 2023 4 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, December 27, 2023 8 am Central European Summer Time Wednesday, December 27, 2023 9 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, December 27, 2023 12:30 pm Australian Time Wednesday, December 27, 2023 5 pm

Slow Horses season 3 episode 5 recap

The fifth episode, Cleaning Up, is full of action, funny moments, and suspense.

River, Louisa, and three others find themselves in a storage facility, owing to Duffy and a team of professional killers. As the Slough House gang races against the clock to rescue their imprisoned companions from probable doom, the penultimate episode of the Apple TV+ series steps it up a notch.

Alison is murdered as she is going to expose Ingrid's illegal testing of a device that could hack into encrypted computers. This brings the Istanbul mission to an end. Meanwhile, the Chieftains reach the facility, blocking all the exits and cutting the phone lines to prevent River from asking Marcus and Shirley for help.

Ben exposes Ingrid's reality to Louisa, informing her about Alison's murder. The Chieftains enter the facility and kill Douglas because he knows too much. Diana and Ingrid discuss their plans and Marcus and Shirley are caught in a shootout as they reach the facility.

At the end of the episode, Sean finds the classified document. However, the gunfight has not ended and the gang cannot leave the premises safely. Ben, gets a weapon, fights, and later dies. This installment ends with the deaths of both Douglas and Ben.

Unfortunately, this latest setback is set to make things worse for River and the gang. A grenade is tossed into the conflict by an operator of the Chieftain. As the grenade goes off, the last scene shows River being flung across the room in a slow-motion clip, building suspense for Slow Horses season 3 episode 6.

What to expect in Slow Horses season 3 episode 6?

Slow Horses season 3 episode 6 will release on Wednesday (Image via Instagram/@see_saw_films)

Slow Horses season 3 episode 6 titled Footprints will raise the question, "Will the good guys win?" River will begin to heal from the explosion in the season's finale episode and the Chieftains will want to take him hostage along with the others. Marcus and Shirley are expected to come to their rescue, though it seems unlikely that they will succeed.

Meanwhile, Jackson and Catherine will try to defend themselves against their adversaries and just when they need it most, Roddy will come to help them escape. Diana and Ingrid, along with Duffy and River, will almost certainly end this last standoff with casualties.

Fans can watch the plot unfold in Slow Horses season 3 episode 6, which will premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.