Slow Horses season 3 episode 5 release date and time, where to watch and more

Slow Horses season 3 episode 5, titled Cleaning Up, is scheduled to premiere on December 20, 2023, on Apple TV+ and will introduce the convolutions behind Alison’s death and its links with MI5 and Ingrid. In a high-stakes situation within a storage facility, Duffy and the Chieftain embark on a deadly mission. With its blend of suspense and intricate espionage, this episode is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The previous episode established the dramatic stage, focusing on emotions that were splitting apart and emphasising Louisa's grief and River's frustrations and giving them a curtain call. Spider had died, and an unprecedented upheaval swept the ranks of MI5 itself. In the concluding scenes of episode 4, things get more heated than ever and perfectly set the stage for developments in episode 5.

Disclaimer - The article contains spoilers for Slow Horses season 3

Slow Horses season 3 episode 5 release time information for different time zones

Expand Tweet

The crime-fiction series Slow Horses season 3 episode 5 is titled, Cleaning Up and will air on AppleTV+ on December 20, 2023, at 2 am ET. The schedule for the release of the upcoming episode according to the different timezones is:

Central Time (CT): 2:00 am, on December 20, 2023.

British Summer Time (BST)/(GMT): 8:00 am, on December 20, 2023.

Central European Time (CET): 9:00 am, on December 20, 2023.

Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:30 pm, on December 20, 2023.

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 4:00 pm, on December 20, 2023.

Australian Central Time (ACT): 6:30 pm, on December 20, 2023.

Brazil Time (BRT): 5:00 am, on December 20, 2023.

Arabia Standard Time (AST): 11:00 am, on December 20, 2023.

Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 1:00 am, on December 20, 2023.

Eastern European Time (EET): 10:00 am, on December 20, 2023.

A quick recap of Slow Horses season 3 episode 4

Expand Tweet

In episode 4 of Slow Horses season 3, titled Uninvited Guest, the series engages with its emotional layers in depth, and while the espionage narrative draws new conclusions, it also allows viewers to see how these characters are dealing with their personal problems all along. The story begins with the news that Spider has been killed. The development changes everything for Director-General Ingrid and Home Secretary Peter Judd, who debate the repercussions of the Tiger Team's unchecked conduct.

Despite concerns that his association with Chieftain might negatively impact his career, Judd receives reassurance from Ingrid to address the situation, albeit with underlying motives. In the midst of the crisis, Jackson Lamb takes charge, briefing his team on the kidnapping situation and confronting Ingrid at church. He proposes an alternative plan to Ingrid, suggesting a method for Sean to access the Grey Books by moving in and out of the storage facility, but he finds it too dangerous.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, River Cartwright, another important character, is facing the reality of Spider’s death as well as personal problems with his aging grandfather – David Cartwright. Ingrid makes plans, but unable to convince Jackson, she turns to River. She offers him a clean slate in exchange for escorting Sean abroad. River, seizing the chance to pull himself out of a slump in his reputation, agrees without knowing that Ingrid has ordered Duffy to tail him.

As Sean goes up against Catherine about a secret file involving his lover Alison's death, he believes it may help solve the riddle of why she was murdered. The tension and, at times, unpredictable behavior within the Tiger Team further complicate Sean's quest for justice. At Slough House, Roddy manages to find the farm where Sean might be. River then tells Jackson about Ingrid's proposal, which worries him about Catherine's safety, and he decides to get involved.

Expand Tweet

The episode also explores the relationships between characters, like Marcus, Shirley and Duffy, who play a part in Ingrid's schemes. At the high point of the episode, set within a storage facility, River and Louisa engage in a heated yet encouraging exchange, ultimately choosing to accompany Sean and Ben.

They leave their planned route, and it becomes an intense encounter when Duffy and his Chieftain soldiers, acting under Ingrid's orders to kill everyone in the facility to prevent any leaking of sensitive information. Her order to kill everyone within the storage facility reveals both the high stakes and how far into destruction this conspiracy goes.

Expand Tweet

This Slow Horses season 3 episode titled Uninvited Guest, balances emotion with thrilling espionage. It creates a foundation for future developments in the series that brings out the complexity of interdependence between personal motives, professional ethics, and the grey world of intelligence.

What to expect from Slow Horses season 3 episode 5?

Expand Tweet

In the episode called Cleaning Up of Slow Horses season 3, viewers can expect further exploration of the enigmatic circumstances surrounding Alison's demise, which sheds light on the role played by MI5 and Ingrid. The episode will likely delve into Ingrid's willingness to go to lengths in order to conceal secrets, even resorting to multiple murders. One key aspect will revolve around Duffy and the Chieftain soldiers, who are tasked with a mission of infiltrating a storage facility.

The situation will be especially hazardous for River and Louisa. The success of the episode will depend on how well they can run away from Duffy and his gang, bearing in mind that only one gun is present. Another angle of attack will be Sean and Ben, who are on a mission to locate certain documents. This is where they have to concentrate their attention and are anticipated to read one document before probably being shot at.

Expand Tweet

It is speculated that Douglas could become instrumental in helping these people, perhaps leading them out through an underground passage in the facility, which might turn out to be a game-changer in this particular episode.

Slow Horses season 3 episode 5 will air on December 20, 2023, at 2 am ET on the streaming giant Apple TV+.