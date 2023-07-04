Sly: Release date, trailer, and everything we know about the Sylvester Stallone documentary

Sylvester Stallone, the renowned actor and three-time Oscar nominee, is set to be the focus of an upcoming documentary titled Sly, set to release in November 2023. This retrospective film will delve into Stallone's illustrious career, spanning from his iconic franchises like Rocky, to his recent appearances in superhero blockbusters such as The Suicide Squad and the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

Stallone's career encompasses a wide array of memorable characters. From the beloved Rocky and Rambo franchises, to notable roles in Tango & Cash, Demolition Man, Judge Dredd, Spy Kids 3, and more, Stallone has indeed left an indelible mark on cinema.

However, his influence extends beyond his onscreen appearances. Stallone has consistently driven his career forward from behind the camera as well.

Sly will showcase the highs and lows of Stallone's life

The Netflix documentary, Sly, offers an intimate exploration of Sylvester Stallone's nearly 50-year Hollywood career, chronicling both its highs and lows. This glimpse into the documentary, directed by Thom Zimny (Springsteen on Broadway) and produced by Sean Stuart, sets the stage for an introspective journey.

Building anticipation, Netflix has released a teaser trailer, announcing that Sly is slated for a November release. This collaboration between Zimny and Stallone explores the journey of a pop culture legend, paralleling Stallone's own underdog story with the characters he has brought to life onscreen.

One pivotal moment in his career was the breakout hit Rocky, for which Stallone wrote the screenplay. This achievement earned him an Oscar nomination not only for Best Actor but also for the screenplay.

While the Academy's recognition of his writing prowess was a one-time occurrence, Stallone has continued to contribute to the scripts of numerous films throughout the years.

Projects like Staying Alive, Cobra, Over the Top, and Cliffhanger boast his creative influence, and most of his biggest hits were written by Stallone himself. Throughout the years, Stallone has orchestrated resurgences in his career, largely driven by his own determination.

One notable example is his creation of The Expendables in 2010, a film in which he starred, wrote, and directed, effectively reigniting the action genre. This endeavor spawned a successful franchise, with Expendables 4 set to hit theaters on September 22.

If Sly can capture the essence of Stallone's rise to fame with the same level of intrigue as the journey itself, it is bound to be a knockout.

Stallone himself serves as an executive producer on the documentary, alongside notable figures such as Bill Zanker, Sam Delcanto, Braden Aftergood, Jon Beyer, Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, Maren Domzalski, and Adrienne Gerard.

Despite bidding farewell to his iconic role as Rocky Balboa, Stallone's career continues to thrive. He recently ventured into television, starring in his first series, Tulsa King, on Paramount+.

Additionally, The Family Stallone reality series showcased his personal life alongside his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and their three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet.

Although the teaser for Sly doesn't divulge much about the documentary's content, it promises an honest and candid exploration of Stallone's life and career.

With its upcoming release, Sly aims to captivate audiences and provide a deeper understanding of the enigmatic star when it releases on Netflix in November 2023.

