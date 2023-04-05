Smoothie King Smoothie Bowls: Varieties, availability, and other details revealed

With the introduction of six Smoothie Bowls at more than 1,100 locations nationally, Smoothie King, the company that created the smoothie, has become the largest Smoothie Bowl destination in the nation today. The release also introduces Smoothie King's new red spoon, which goes well with the company's distinctive red straws.

Brand new Smoothie King Smoothie Bowls provide delectable combinations of premium ingredients to aid customers in leading energetic and balanced lifestyles. Aça or pitaya also referred to as dragon fruit, forms the foundation of each bowl. Both aça and pitaya are nutrient-dense nutrients abundant in vitamins and antioxidants.

In a press release, Chief Marketing Officer of the chain, Marianne Radley, said:

"At Smoothie King, we're proud to offer innovative menu items that meet the needs of our guests and fit naturally into their active lifestyles. Over the last 50 years, we've honed our craft as the king of delicious and nutritious smoothies. Now we are introducing these incredibly fresh, satisfying smoothie bowls as a new offering that we know our guests will love."

What are the items and their ingredients added in both Acai and Pitaya Bowls by Smoothie King?

The six new Smoothie Bowls are part of the smoothie chain's Clean Blends promise and include healthy components like whole, non-GMO fruits and no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

The Açaí Bowls include:

PB Swizzle - açaí blend, Purely Elizabeth® granola, sliced banana, diced strawberries, whole blueberries, and peanut butter drizzle

Berry Goji Getaway - açaí blend, diced mango, diced strawberries, shredded coconut, dried goji berries, and honey drizzle

Go-Go Goji Crunch - açaí blend, Purely Elizabeth® granola, diced strawberries, whole blueberries, dried goji berries, and honey drizzle

The Pitaya Bowls include:

Bee Berry Sting - pitaya blend, Purely Elizabeth® granola, diced strawberries, diced mango, whole blueberries, and honey drizzle

High Five - pitaya blend, sliced banana, diced mango, shredded coconut, dried goji berries, and honey drizzle

PB Delight - pitaya blend, Purely Elizabeth® granola, sliced banana, whole blueberries, dried goji berries, and peanut butter drizzle

Each of the six custom-made Smoothie Bowls has a daily portion of whole fruit, up to 11 grams of protein, and between 450 and 610 calories, making them a more nutritious option for a meal than many fast-food selections or a handy on-the-go snack.

Purely Elizabeth Granola, which is gluten-free and made with organic, cutting-edge, and nourishing ingredients, is placed on top of four Smoothie Bowls in the product range to add delectable flavor and texture.

By installing and placing orders through the Smoothie King app before April 4, customers can get early access to Smoothie Bowls. On April 6, Smoothie Bowls will be accessible to all customers across the country in-store, in the drive-through, and via the official app.

In brief about Smoothie King franchises

The first smoothie chain in the United States, Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., is a privately owned franchise with more than 1400 locations across the globe. It was established in 1973 with the goal of using smoothies to improve people's health in a delicious manner.

Through its Clean Blends initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, and added sugars in many of its blends, it is continuing its goal to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle today.

