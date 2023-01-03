What does card fruit mean on TikTok? Shopping trick explained 

The card fruit trend on TikTok is a method users have discovered to determine the different types of fruits they will be purchasing. This knowledge gives buyers an advantage regarding which products they should buy.

This trend started when healthy lifestyle enthusiasts who try to follow a diet with more health benefits started sharing their tips regarding grocery items on social media.

In the card fruit trend, users determine how fruit is produced through the numbers on the stickers. Whether the fruit is enhanced with chemicals or organically grown can be known from the number of digits present on the label of the barcode of the fruit.

Shoppers who already know the trick can easily tell the difference between genetically modified fruits and natural fruits. For instance, if the digit code under the barcode on the label of an apple consists of four digits and starts with the number 4, it means the apple is treated with chemicals and pesticides.

An organically grown fruit according to the trend (Image via Pinterest/@lifehack.org)

If the code starts with the number 8 and consists of five digits, it implies that the item is a GMO-enhanced crop. And if the code has five digits but starts with the number 9, the item is organically grown.

Types of card fruits

TikTok user @prettydelicious4u, aka Kimberley, uploaded a video on May 2, 2021, where they talked about codes for organic products. The video has gained over 88.8k likes and has been shared 34.4k times. Kimberley usually posts about health and well-being on her TikTok feed.

In the video, she inquired whether people knew about the trick to determine an item’s production method, as most people don’t pay any heed to the stickers attached to card fruits or vegetables when they buy them at the market.

Screenshot of TikTok user Kimberley explaining codes of fruit stickers (Image via TikTok/@prettydelicious4u)

These stickers can be helpful if one knows what the digit codes imply. Kimberley says that a four-digit code starting with the number 4 on the label means the card fruit is injected with pesticides and chemicals. In this part of the video, they added a subtext, “Avoid,” to tell viewers that they should avoid buying fruits with a four-digit code number starting with 4 on their stickers.

Next, they explained that a five-digit code starting with the number 8 signifies the item is a GMO crop. These crops are enhanced with genetically modified organisms, meaning - they are unnaturally altered.

GMO foods are altered genetically to resist plant diseases caused by bugs and herbicides. Genetic alterations can also be made to prevent the shell of fruit or vegetables from browning. However, Kimberley advised viewers never to buy GMO products.

A five-digit code beginning with the number 9 means the item is organically grown through its natural growth process and is, thus, safe and healthy to buy and eat.

Another user, @wolfxkhyre, also posted a video on February 5, 2022, where he also talked about card fruit products. He mentioned that most people don’t give much thought to these cards or stickers attached to the items.

Screenshot of @wolfxkhyre talking about card fruit products (Image via TikTok/@wolfxkhyre)

He further stated that people should be aware of the type of natural food products they consume. @Wolfxkhyre shared a google search where he displayed the difference between organic and GMO fruit codes.

A few more TikTokers also made videos on digit codes for card fruits to spread awareness and advise people to avoid GMO food products.

