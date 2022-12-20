MSCHF’s Big Fruit Loop: Where to buy, price, and other details explored

The Brooklyn-based art and advertising collective, MSCHF, pronounced 'mischief,' is going all out with the introduction of a massive cereal that is as large as a box. The art collective has been popular for targeting everyday products and turning them into collectibles that always go viral in no time.

For their latest collectible, the brand has targeted cereals and is launching a 'Big Fruit Loop' cereal, which is as big as the box it comes in. The fruit loop box comes with a single donut-shaped cereal. Available in limited stocks, customers can get the Big Fruit Loop collectible cereal for $19.99.

In a press statement, Daniel Greenberg, the collective's co-founder, spoke about how they improvise cultural readymades:

"With MSCHF, we are always looking at cultural readymades we can play with."

Briefing about the idea behind Big Fruit Loop, the co-founder added:

"Cereal is, of course, one of those things. When looking at the object and thinking about what we could do with it, enlarging it to fit the size of the box seemed too perfect to pass up."

All you need to know about MSCHF's Big Fruit Loop

Though collectors may see a lot of value in the exclusive item, it doesn't make much sense if you look at Big Fruit Loop as an edible cereal. Priced at almost $20, the box contains a single cereal, making it more of a collectible item than something you can enjoy with a bowl of warm milk.

MSCHF has not hinted at any restocking, so it's safe to assume that it will be a one-time exclusive sale. Previous drops of the collectibles sold out in less than a minute. Therefore, customers and collectors who want their hands on the limited-time collectible cereal are advised to grab it as soon as possible.

The Big Fruit Loop cereal (Image via MSCHF)

If you can't manage to get it from regular sales, you might find it on reselling websites like eBay. Though most of the offers on eBay would be real, the prices would also be at least ten times the original cost. It's always advised to do your due research when buying pre-used products from eBay.

More about the art collective brand

Founded in 2016 by Gabriel Whaley, MSCHF is a Brooklyn-based art and advertising collective that makes art collectibles. The brand itself is more or less a prank, producing weird, fun, and interesting products inspired by everyday essentials.

The collective has gained massive popularity with its products that always go viral. One such product was the Jesus Shoes, which had 'holy water' from the River Jordan, and as to be expected, the shoes flew off the shelves in seconds.

