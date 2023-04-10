The second season of Netflix's Smother-in-Law will air on the streaming platform on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The series tells the story of a woman who's been living with her son and her daughter-in-law ever since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

It depicts the various conflicts between the protagonist and her daughter-in-law in a hilarious way. The show stars Rodrigo Sant'anna in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting roles. The first season premiered in April 2022 and received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics.

Netflix's Smother-in-Law season 2: Plot, what to expect, and other things you need to know

The official trailer for the second season hasn't yet been released by Netflix on their YouTube channel. But based on a short description by the streaming giant, viewers can expect the show to continue to focus on protagonist Isadir's chaotic life.

In the new season, she now returns after spending some time in prison and experiencing a number of things, including falling in love.

Take a look at the description by Netflix:

''Anyone who thought that, with the problems with the law, Isadir (Rodrigo Sant’Anna) would abandon her meddling and troublesome ways, made a big, big mistake.''

It continues:

''In the new episodes, after spending a few months in prison where she learned WhatsApp scams, made friends and fell in love, the mother-in-law now finds a news excuse to stay with her son Carlos (Rafael Zulu) and daughter-in-law Alice (Lidi Lisboa): take care of the new grandchild who is on the way! Along with the inseparable Fátima (Solange Teixeira), she will get into bigger troubles, always dragging the whole family with her.''

Based on the description, fans can look forward to another quirky and hilarious installment as fans' beloved character returns with more trouble and drama. Season 2 of the sitcom is expected to feature a total of 10 episodes like the first season, and all episodes will premiere on the same day on the streaming platform.

A quick look at Smother-in-Law cast

Smother-in-Law stars in the lead role as Isadir, who's the heart and soul of the show. Isadir is an extremely annoying and complicated woman who often troubles her son and her daughter-in-law, which forms the crux of the storyline.

But there's an element of likability to her character that makes her extremely adorable despite all her flaws. Rodrigo's performance in the lead role is one of the show's biggest strongpoints. Viewers can expect the actor to continue to deliver another impressive performance in the second season.

Apart from Smother-in-Law, Rodrigo has starred in numerous other TV shows and films over the years like A Sogra Perfeita, Plantão Sem Fim, and Escolinha do Professor Raimundo: Nova Geração, among many more.

Other important supporting cast members include actors like Rafael Zulu as Carlos, Bárbara Sut as Márcia, Pedro Ottoni as Jonas, and Solange Teixeira as Fátima, among many more.

The first season received positive reviews from critics, thanks to its intriguing and quirky protagonist, hilarious plot, and performances by the cast, among other things.

Don't forget to watch all the new episodes of Smother-in-Law on Netflix on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

