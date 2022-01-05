Snactiv from ‘Shark Tank’: All about founders who once worked with Marvel and Netflix

Shark Tank Season 13 is back with a new episode on ABC this week. The business-themed show will introduce a unique and interesting product called Snactiv in episode 12.

Kevin Choi and Eddie Cho are the founders who came up with this out-of-the-box idea to help people multitask while binging on snacks.

Snactiv is created by Inoobi company and its president/co-founder is Choi. His LinkedIn profile stated that the product has been developed by a team of experienced engineers, designers and entrepreneurs.

Before Snactiv, they worked at top companies including Marvel, Netflix, Jurassic Park, Minecraft, Frozen, Barbie, Sanrio, Hot Wheels, and many more.

Elon Musk is a fan of Snactiv

The company's official website, Snactiv, includes a quote from billionaire Elon Musk. It looks like the product already seems to have fans in the business world.

The quote reads:

“I built a rocket and ate popcorn at the same time while using Snactiv.”

For those who are still confused about the product, the description of Snactiv from its company’s website might help them understand what it's all about. It reads:

“Snactiv is a multi-tasking snacking tool of the future that keeps your hands clean and your concentration on the things that matter.”

What is the cost?

The upcoming Shark Tank product can be purchased from the company’s website or Amazon. It comes in two modes, dark and light.

The cost of one Snactiv item is $15 and with a case, the price is $18. To use the product, buyers must attach it to their index and middle finger.

When will ‘Shark Tank’ episode 12 air?

Snactiv founders will showcase their business in Episode 12. The air date is January 7, Friday, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank mentioned details about Snactiv. It reads:

“First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Los Angeles, California, who pitch their fun tool that takes snacking to the next level.”

In addition to the snacking tool, the new episode will also feature three more products, namely, Candi, The Smart Tire Company and Black Sands.

Actor and entrepreneur Kevin Hart will be the guest shark in episode 12 of Shark Tank Season 13. He will join the show’s regulars Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner.

Edited by Danyal Arabi