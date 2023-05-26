Sneakerheads demand "lace swap" as Teyana Taylor Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "A Rose From Harlem" images drop

Teyana Taylor, the multi-talented American artist, has teamed up with the Jordan brand to create a limited-edition release of the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 SP. The highly-anticipated Taylor x Air Jordan 1 "A Rose From Harlem" rendition will feature a unique color scheme of Gym Red/Black-Summit White-Earth-Coconut Milk and will be available exclusively for women. The label's logo with thorns will be featured on the shoes, adding a distinctive touch to the iconic AJ1.

The release date for Taylor x AJ 1 "A Rose From Harlem" is June 1, 2023, at 7:30 PM, and the sneakers will be sold for a fixed price of $150 per pair. The shoes will be available at Nike stores, both online and offline, the SNKRS app, and at selected retailers worldwide.

The first look of the pairs surfaced on the internet in February 2023. Recently, Jordan Brand released the official image of the pair. But sneakerheads are not happy about the new Taylor x Air Jordan 1 design, specifically the yellow laces.

Fan does not like the yellow laces of the new Taylor x AJ 1 (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Fans are calling the new Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 McDonald's shoes due to its yellow laces

The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 SP “A Rose From Harlem” edition is inspired by the artist's hometown of Harlem. The color scheme of red, black, and white is a nod to the vibrant and diverse culture of Harlem. The label's logo with thorns is featured on the shoes. It adds a unique touch to the iconic AJ1. The design of the shoes includes a base in white leather with red overlays and brown accents on the heel. The left sneaker has a black oversized swoosh with stitching, while the right sneaker has a thorny design on the swoosh.

The concept behind the new Taylor x Air Jordan 1 is quite unique and inspirational. However, despite the thought behind the design, fans are not satisfied with the yellow shoe laces. According to some fans' comments on an Instagram post by @sneakernews, due to the yellow laces, the shoes look more like a collaboration with the McDonald's. Most of the sneakerheads want to replace the yellow laces with cream or white laces. Then, it will look better for them. Not only that, but a few fans are also not liking the stiching design on the Nike Swoosh.

Even though many fans are criticizing the look and design of the shoes, by the release date, maybe they will have changed their minds about the new Taylor x Air Jordan 1 sneakers. Keep an eye on SNKRS app on June 1st to grab a pair.

