Snowdrop actors Jung Hae In and Jisoo enthral fans with their on screen and off screen chemistry

Snowdrop actors Jung Hae In and Jisoo have impressed fans, this time with their cute chemistry off-screen. The actors are currently gearing up for the release of the JTBC drama and as part of their promotions, they appeared in a video where they were asked to draw portraits of each other.

The portraits were supposed to reflect what the actors thought of each other. As they drew the portrait, they also spoke of their experience of working together on their show, and also about one other in general. The way Jisoo spoke to Jung Hae In, in tones of admiration and respect, gained attention. Jung Hae In also paid attention to Jisoo as he answered questions.

Jisoo and Jung Hae In's chemistry off screen is cute, fans adore the Snowdrop couple

Before the video for a popular magazine, Jung Hae In and Jisoo also appeared on a photo spread, in which their chemistry was paid extra attention to by fans. They compared the couple's on-screen chemistry with their offscreen chemistry and realized that the vibe in real life was more breezy.

The chemistry in their show is a lot more intense if audiences go by the teasers that have been released so far. Quite a few teasers and promo stills have been released of the K-Drama, and the anticipation surrounding the drama has increased over time.

Fans also noticed that Jisoo portrayed duality in the show. Initially, the teaser showed Jisoo and Jung Hae In's character getting an adorable meet-cute, but soon they are seen pointing a gun at each other. The teaser definitely piqued the curiosity of fans.

설강화: snowdrop @snowdropics they were asked what to focus on in snowdrop and haein wrote 'actress jisoo' and jisoo wrote 'actor haein' 😭 they were asked what to focus on in snowdrop and haein wrote 'actress jisoo' and jisoo wrote 'actor haein' 😭 https://t.co/05XrJWf04N

ً @jisooholics haein was talking about the soundtrack of snowdrop, and jisoo was smiling, jisoo ost? haein was talking about the soundtrack of snowdrop, and jisoo was smiling, jisoo ost? https://t.co/8mUC4BoRzY

The JTBC K-Drama is set in 1980s. The backdrop is that of the pro-democracy movement and Jisoo plays the role of a nursing student, Young Cho. Jung Hae In plays the role of a man that Young Cho hides in her dormitory while he is on the run. A romance blossoms between the two and the show depicts their journey.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The show is scheduled to stream on Disney Plus to international audiences from December 18. In South Korea, the show will take over the slot previously occupied by Inspector Koo.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider