SNS x Reebok Question Mid “Vachetta Tan” sneakers: Everything we now so far

SNS (Sneakersnstuff) has collaborated with Reebok on multiple occasions. In March 2021, they released a Classic Leather and Classic Leather Legacy inspired by early '90s hiking and outdoor walking trends, along with a capsule clothing collection called the "Walking Collection." Now, in 2023, they will release the SNS x Reebok Question Mid “Vachetta Tan,” featuring SNS branding on the heels and footbeds.

The Reebok Question Mid is a popular sneaker model that has been the subject of several collaborations with Sneakersnstuff (SNS). In December 2014, SNS released the Sneakersnstuff x Reebok Question Mid "15 Stars" that showcased a green star-perforated suede upper with hints of orange suede on the underlay and midfoot. In November 2016, they released the Sneakersnstuff x Reebok Question Mid Lux, which featured the "SNS" branding on the heels and footbeds.

This year, sneakerheads should get ready for Question Mid “Vachetta Tan” shoes. The sneaker brand and the retailer didn't disclose any information about the release date or price tag for the pairs. However, as per the leaks, the sneakers will be released in men's sizes via SNS' online and offline stores.

The SNS x Reebok Question Mid “Vachetta Tan” sneakers will drop in men's sizes

Side profile of Question Mid “Vachetta Tan” sneakers (Image via Sole Retriever)

The Reebok Question Mid is a classic basketball sneaker that was first released in 1996. It was designed for and worn by NBA legend Allen Iverson during his rookie season, and its unique design and innovative technology made it an instant hit with sneakerheads and basketball fans alike.

It has a rich history and a connection to the basketball legend. The shoe is one of the most iconic basketball sneakers ever, and its association with Allen Iverson has helped to solidify its place in sneaker culture.

The Question Mid features a distinctive design that stands out from other basketball sneakers. It has a sleek, streamlined shape and an eye-catching honeycomb pattern on the upper. Moreover, the use of patent leather and a translucent outsole adds to its unique look.

Question Mid “Vachetta Tan” sneakers (Image via Sole Retriever)

Unlike the more traditional hues of the Question Mid, SNS's rendition of the model gives the shoe more of a "high fashion" appearance by coating the whole upper in a single tone of Vachetta Tan. This gives the shoe a more upscale appearance. The toecap, the midfoot sections, and the heel are all constructed out of leather, while the tongue features the brand's signature open-faced mesh finish.

The top is in tan color, while the eyestays that hold the laces are branded with "SNS" throughout. The laces also have the same color as the upper. The left shoe features a debossed version of SNS's emblem, but the usual Question Mid design is maintained on the right and midfoot heel. Underfoot, a sail-colored hexalite-cushioned midsole and an outsole with gum rubber make up the shoe's construction.

Reebok has released several limited edition versions of the Question Mid over the years, including collaborations with popular artists and designers. These limited releases create a sense of exclusivity and make the shoe even more desirable to collectors. As such, the combination of heritage, unique design, comfort, and limited releases has made it a must-have shoe for many collectors and sneakerheads.

