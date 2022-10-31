"So distasteful": Kanye sparks online outrage by sharing graphic post-lynching Emmett Till funeral photo

American rapper Kanye West has sparked online outrage after returning to his Instagram handle and continuing to share his anti-Semitic thoughts online.
On October 30, the 45-year-old rapper posted a series of pictures, one of which included a graphic picture of civil rights legend Emmett Till and of Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel.
Alongside the pictures, West wrote a lengthy caption bashing Emanuel while enquiring about a space to accommodate around 60 kids from his unaccredited private school, Donda Academy, that was abruptly shut down on October 27.
Moreover, the rapper seemingly compared himself to Till, stating that he was "digitally" and "economically" lynched by "business" people.
Twitter was not happy with Kanye West's recent post
After Kanye West shared the graphic, lynched image of Emmett Till, who passed away at the age of 14, on his Instagram handle, the Twitterati bashed him for the move and comparing himself to the deceased.
Users were also enraged that West used the trick of sharing a graphic picture to grab everyone's attention while pushing his anti-Semitic agenda using the word "business."
What exactly did Kanye West write in his Instagram post?
Kanye "Ye" West shared a lengthy post on his Instagram handle on October 30, adding fuel to the fire in relation to his on-going beef with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. He started his Instagram rant by talking about his now shut-down school, Donda Academy, and sarcastically asking for Emanuel's help.
"Ari Emmanuel, Can you find a place for the Donda Academy kids to go to school that’s properly zoned for a school? I got about 60 children that have no place to be as they look to transfer. They tried to dismantle our basketball team. Those boys are being penalized without reason. Even professional athletes were threatened by their owners to disassociate."
He then seemingly compared himself to Emmett Till, without using his name in the post, while taking a dig at Emmanuel.
"This is what modern post social media #Blackmirror warfare looks like…the children are not even off limits - Economic Lynching, - Digital Lynching, - Bankrupting my Social Credit Score. You tried to bankrupt adidas and me at the same time. You tried to destroy my life after all the money I’ve made for the 'business' people. At least as I burn to the stake in front of the whole world… // everyone now knows who they need to really be afraid of. And now eeeeveryone knows how much power you 'Business' people actually have."
The feud between the two began after the Endeavor CEO wrote an opinion piece in the Financial Times stating that Kanye West's mental health problems do not excuse him for sharing his controversial remarks online.
In the same Instagram post, Kanye then mentions the former mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emmanuel, who is Ari's elder brother.
"Rahm…You’re a very powerful 'Business' person // Here I am…The once richest black man in the world asking the very person who is destroying me to at least help these Children…"
West was temporarily banned from Instagram and Twitter after he went on a spree of sharing his anti-Semitic thoughts, which garnered severe backlash from fans and celebrities.
As of writing, Ari Emmanuel has not responded to Kanye West's controversial post.