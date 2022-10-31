"So distasteful": Kanye sparks online outrage by sharing graphic post-lynching Emmett Till funeral photo

American rapper Kanye West has sparked online outrage after returning to his Instagram handle and continuing to share his anti-Semitic thoughts online.

On October 30, the 45-year-old rapper posted a series of pictures, one of which included a graphic picture of civil rights legend Emmett Till and of Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel.

𝙈𝘼𝙏𝙏 @acidmxtt kanye west posting a pic of emmett till’s mutilated corpse and ranting about how he’s a victim rn is so distasteful I swear he has to be a social experiment of ego mania kanye west posting a pic of emmett till’s mutilated corpse and ranting about how he’s a victim rn is so distasteful I swear he has to be a social experiment of ego mania

Alongside the pictures, West wrote a lengthy caption bashing Emanuel while enquiring about a space to accommodate around 60 kids from his unaccredited private school, Donda Academy, that was abruptly shut down on October 27.

Moreover, the rapper seemingly compared himself to Till, stating that he was "digitally" and "economically" lynched by "business" people.

Twitter was not happy with Kanye West's recent post

After Kanye West shared the graphic, lynched image of Emmett Till, who passed away at the age of 14, on his Instagram handle, the Twitterati bashed him for the move and comparing himself to the deceased.

Users were also enraged that West used the trick of sharing a graphic picture to grab everyone's attention while pushing his anti-Semitic agenda using the word "business."

Gee Scott Sr. @GeeScottSr Kanye is disgusting and flat out awful! You post picture of Emmett Till to make a point economic and digital lynching? You “free thinkers” really love him. SMH Kanye is disgusting and flat out awful! You post picture of Emmett Till to make a point economic and digital lynching? You “free thinkers” really love him. SMH

Kamaria @kamaria_jasmine Kanye posting that photo of Emmett Till has me enraged. Kanye posting that photo of Emmett Till has me enraged.

Twin Nickel @BigBackedBitch Kanye comparing himself losing branding deals for violent antisemitic comments to EMMETT TILL being murdered for a white woman’s lie…..just tells you literally all you need to know about that man. Just pure garbage. Kanye comparing himself losing branding deals for violent antisemitic comments to EMMETT TILL being murdered for a white woman’s lie…..just tells you literally all you need to know about that man. Just pure garbage.

Symone♏️ @symonelyfy At this point, I'm going to immediately block anybody defending Kanye West. That man is a vile narcissist. Comparing his situation to the murdered mutilated corpse of Emmett Till is beyond comprehension. Ye is a Ghoul. All the sudden he uses blackness as a crutch. Despicable man At this point, I'm going to immediately block anybody defending Kanye West. That man is a vile narcissist. Comparing his situation to the murdered mutilated corpse of Emmett Till is beyond comprehension. Ye is a Ghoul. All the sudden he uses blackness as a crutch. Despicable man

LeHalloween Triller Moth @legotrillermoth did Kanye seriously just post a picture of Emmett Till’s corpse to make a point about the zoning laws for his charter school did Kanye seriously just post a picture of Emmett Till’s corpse to make a point about the zoning laws for his charter school

c a i t l i n @hello__caitlin Not a lot of things online really shock me all that much anymore but Kanye posting a picture of Emmett Till’s body on IG as part of a rant about his weird unaccredited school getting shut down is like….what the fuck, man Not a lot of things online really shock me all that much anymore but Kanye posting a picture of Emmett Till’s body on IG as part of a rant about his weird unaccredited school getting shut down is like….what the fuck, man

Aidy Kathleen @gardenofaidy Not Kanye West using a photo of Emmett Till on his instagram post about how persecuted he is. That photo is evidence of the violent/ horrendous death he endured. You said you wanted to go DeathCon 3 on the Jewish community, emboldening Neo-Nazis. Maybe take some accountability? Not Kanye West using a photo of Emmett Till on his instagram post about how persecuted he is. That photo is evidence of the violent/ horrendous death he endured. You said you wanted to go DeathCon 3 on the Jewish community, emboldening Neo-Nazis. Maybe take some accountability?

ron @wuck_fit Kanye comparing himself to emmett till on instagram. i’ve never seen a man’s ego spiral himself so downwards in such a short amount of time. i’ve never seen an ego make someone that blind. christ. my guy needs help yesterday Kanye comparing himself to emmett till on instagram. i’ve never seen a man’s ego spiral himself so downwards in such a short amount of time. i’ve never seen an ego make someone that blind. christ. my guy needs help yesterday

alaskan yella’🌻 @aricia_aricia kanye using emmett till as a false equivalency is CRAZY and if y’all are STILL support this crazy ass man y’all need HELP. kanye using emmett till as a false equivalency is CRAZY and if y’all are STILL support this crazy ass man y’all need HELP.

Huncho Hussein @Schoolboy_Ra Yeah Kanye just compared losing his sponsorship deals to the lynching/murder of Emmett Till smh 🤬🤬🤬 yeah he is too far gone . Yeah Kanye just compared losing his sponsorship deals to the lynching/murder of Emmett Till smh 🤬🤬🤬 yeah he is too far gone .

Bossmayne Boose💋 @Melan8dMagistra Kanye West can go back to hell. Using Emmett Till to compare himself or just for attention.. either way he deserves a hollow one Kanye West can go back to hell. Using Emmett Till to compare himself or just for attention.. either way he deserves a hollow one

I can’t make the correlation between the two situations. Am I missing something? I can’t understand why Kanye posted a photo of Emmett Till in his casket and then asked for Ari Emmanuel to find somewhere for the kids from his school to go to.I can’t make the correlation between the two situations. Am I missing something? #KanyeWest I can’t understand why Kanye posted a photo of Emmett Till in his casket and then asked for Ari Emmanuel to find somewhere for the kids from his school to go to.I can’t make the correlation between the two situations. Am I missing something? #KanyeWest

maria maria @GraciousRisin Kanye really tried to compare Emmett Till’s tragedy to the bullshit he can’t take accountability of! Smdh his message isn’t clear when he was just on the side of white supremacy. GTFOH! Kanye really tried to compare Emmett Till’s tragedy to the bullshit he can’t take accountability of! Smdh his message isn’t clear when he was just on the side of white supremacy. GTFOH!

Professional Jamaican 🇯🇲 @_GeeMckay Not Kanye using a picture of Emmett Till's mutilated body for his foolishness Not Kanye using a picture of Emmett Till's mutilated body for his foolishness

Danielle Patterson (She/Her) @DaniellePatt Can someone shut Kanye West up? Lunatic using a picture of Emmett Till, a little boy who was murdered, and comparing himself is ridiculous. YOU CAN HAVE FREE SPEECH, BUT COMPANIES CAN ALSO DECIDE NOT TO WORK WITH YOU!! It’s disgusting. Can someone shut Kanye West up? Lunatic using a picture of Emmett Till, a little boy who was murdered, and comparing himself is ridiculous. YOU CAN HAVE FREE SPEECH, BUT COMPANIES CAN ALSO DECIDE NOT TO WORK WITH YOU!! It’s disgusting.

What exactly did Kanye West write in his Instagram post?

Kanye "Ye" West shared a lengthy post on his Instagram handle on October 30, adding fuel to the fire in relation to his on-going beef with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. He started his Instagram rant by talking about his now shut-down school, Donda Academy, and sarcastically asking for Emanuel's help.

"Ari Emmanuel, Can you find a place for the Donda Academy kids to go to school that’s properly zoned for a school? I got about 60 children that have no place to be as they look to transfer. They tried to dismantle our basketball team. Those boys are being penalized without reason. Even professional athletes were threatened by their owners to disassociate."

He then seemingly compared himself to Emmett Till, without using his name in the post, while taking a dig at Emmanuel.

"This is what modern post social media #Blackmirror warfare looks like…the children are not even off limits - Economic Lynching, - Digital Lynching, - Bankrupting my Social Credit Score. You tried to bankrupt adidas and me at the same time. You tried to destroy my life after all the money I’ve made for the 'business' people. At least as I burn to the stake in front of the whole world… // everyone now knows who they need to really be afraid of. And now eeeeveryone knows how much power you 'Business' people actually have."

The feud between the two began after the Endeavor CEO wrote an opinion piece in the Financial Times stating that Kanye West's mental health problems do not excuse him for sharing his controversial remarks online.

In the same Instagram post, Kanye then mentions the former mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emmanuel, who is Ari's elder brother.

"Rahm…You’re a very powerful 'Business' person // Here I am…The once richest black man in the world asking the very person who is destroying me to at least help these Children…"

West was temporarily banned from Instagram and Twitter after he went on a spree of sharing his anti-Semitic thoughts, which garnered severe backlash from fans and celebrities.

As of writing, Ari Emmanuel has not responded to Kanye West's controversial post.

