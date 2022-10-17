"So Drake was Kanye's step-dad at one time": Hilarious Kris Jenner memes trend in wake of rapper's wild claim

American rapper Kanye West's claims that his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner once slept with Drake has sparked a meme fest online.

While appearing on the recent episode of the Drink Champs podcast, the 45-year-old star weighed in on his accusations about Jenner and Drake on Instagram before his account was restricted for sharing anti-Semitic thoughts.

When hosts N.O.R.E and DJ EFN asked him what he meant in the post, West laughed and said he meant what he wrote:

"Yeah, that was hard. You know what it mean."

He then mentioned Kris Jenner's current boyfriend of eight years, Corey Gamble, and mocked him by saying:

"Ay, Corey, you know what it mean."

In the since-deleted Instagram post, West wrote:

"Drake a f**k ya baby mama's mama. That's real war."

Twitter reacts to Kanye West's bombshell claims

After Kanye West's podcast comments on Kris Jenner and Drake's alleged hook-up went viral, Twitter users could not hold themselves back and mocked the situation in the most creative way possible.

Several users shared memes and GIFs reacting to West's claims, while one of them wrote that Kris Jenner has "always been [in the] gang."

Kanye West has let bygones be bygones with Drake

In the same podcast interview, Kanye West made it abundantly clear that his on-and-off beef with the Way 2 Sexy singer is now a thing of the past. Praising the Toronto native, West said:

"Drake is the greatest rapper ever. I don't apologise about it."

Kanye even publicly announced his peace with Drake on Instagram earlier this month (via Page Six) before his social media handle was restricted for breaching the platform's protocols:

"EVERYONE KNOWS ME AND DRAKE HAVE HAD A RIVALRY IN THE PAST IT REALLY WARMED MY HEART TO SEE DRAKE LIKE ONE OF MY POST. WE STILL NEED THE DONDA TEAM TO PLAY NOCTA ALL DRAKE MUSIC WILL BE PLAYED AT DONDA GAMES MOVING FORWARD.”

Kris Jenner is not the only one who has had her name allegedly attached to Drake. In fact, in 2018, there were rumors that the One Dance singer had also slept with Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

However, when Kanye appeared on the Drink Champ podcast in November 2021, he rubbished the rumors surrounding Kardashian:

“I had this conversation where Drake was like, ‘I never f**ked Kim.’ But I was like, ‘But you acted like you did.' You got bars that’s like, ‘Hidden Hills, give your wife the chills.’ It’s like somebody throwing a marble and hiding their hand. All that’s disrespectful."

He also added:

“It [got] to the point where Kim was like, ‘I don’t listen to this n***a no more. This n***a acting like he fucked.’ [Drake and I] never really had that conversation like, ‘Oh, I never f**ked Kim.’ No, but did you ever DM her? Everything else around it. ‘Cause it ain’t about just the actual act of it.”

In an Instagram video shared by The Shade Room, Kim Kardashian commented on a video where Nick Cannon was discussing the topic.

“Never happened. End of story.”

West and Kim Kardashian tied the knot in 2014. They share four kids together - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. They separated in February 2021, with their divorce finalized in 2022.

