So Dumb it's Criminal Hosted by Snoop Dogg premiere: Guest stars, plot, air date and more about Peacock’s satirical show

Rapper Snoop Dogg is set to host a new satirical show, So Dumb It's Criminal: Hosted by Snoop Dogg. The show will be released on Wednesday, April 20 on Peacock.

According to a press release for the eight-episode series:

Hosted by Snoop Dogg, the series invites some of today’s comedy greats to roast the world’s dumbest criminals using a compilation of crime clips and surveillance videos. From botched robberies and car chases to failed getaway attempts and even some schemes that are so ridiculous that they border on unbelievable, each 30-minute episode will prove that the worst criminals make for the best jokes.”

All about So Dumb It's Criminal: Hosted by Snoop Dogg

The new show, So Dumb It's Criminal: Hosted by Snoop Dogg, will premiere on April 20, 2022, on Peacock with episode 1 titled as Bringing Down the (Waffle) House. The episode description reads:

“Snoop Dogg, Jim Jefferies and Diallo Riddle scrutinize a clip of a man crashing into a liquor store for beer and speak to a lawyer only a criminal would hire.”

The show will feature a star-studded group of comedians including Jim Jefferies, Lewis Belt, Loni Love, Moshe Kasher, Ron Funches, Affion Crockett, Deon Cole, Deray Davis, Diallo Riddle, Godfrey, Jay Pharoah, and Russell Peters along with Tacarra Williams as a series regular. Williams is the Clip DJ on the show who will be responsible for rolling in the fun moments.

In the trailer of the show, the Vato singer talks about showing “some dumb people doing some dumb things that landed them in trouble,” hinting at what viewers can expect from Peacock’s new original unscripted series.

The series is produced by LOL Studios and Snoopadelic Films, with Dogg, Jeff Clanagan, and Candice Wilson Cherry as the executive producers.

Who is Snoop Dogg?

Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., known professionally as Snoop Dogg, he is a West Coast-based rapper, songwriter, producer, media personality, entrepreneur, and actor with a net worth of $150 million and is one of the wealthiest and most successful rappers today.

In 1993, he released his debut album, Doggystyle, produced by Dr. Dre. The album by Death Row Records debuted at Number One on both the Billboard charts. From then on, the singer climbed the ladder of success and delivered one hit after another.

He is currently hosting American Song Contest with Kelly Clarkson on NBC to find the singer with the best original song. Snoop Dogg also featured on Comedy Central Roast where he poked fun at various celebrities including Justin Beiber and the former President of America, Donald Trump. Now, as the host of So Dumb It's Criminal, he is ready to tickle the funny bones of viewers starting April 20.

