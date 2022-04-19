Who is Justin Jesso from American Song Contest? Singer once had a nervous breakdown after two years of acting training 

The qualifier round of NBC’s American Song Contest has begun. After the results of episode 4, the show will air episode 5 on April 18, 2022. The next set of talented singers includes Justin Jesso.

The 27-year-old talented singer once tried his luck in acting but ended up feeling disillusioned, depressed, and lonely after two years of acting classes because he felt that he was an average actor.

American Song Contest features 56 contestants from all around America who represent each state of the country. The well-established singers will sing original songs on the show, judged by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg. The best singer will be voted the winner, based on a combination of voting by judges and audiences alike.

Justin Jesso from American Song Contest wanted to be a singer since the age of 5

Born in a small village in Glencoe, Illion, Justin was born with a musical background. His grandfather was a part of the Roaring Twenties band. When Justin was five-years-old, his grandmother took him to her community’s talent show. He was exposed to the stage at a very young age and from then on, he knew that he wanted to be a singer.

He took piano lessons as well, writing his first song at the age of nine. At the age of 16, he met a music producer who taught him his first lessons in songwriting, preparing the path for his future endeavors.

Justin was just 18 when he recorded his debut album, which caught the attention of Disney’s talent scouts. This allowed him to go on tour as a support act for other young Disney artists like Jesse McCartney, Jordin Sparks, Raven Symoné, and Corbin Bleu.

After years of singing in the industry, American Song Contest contestants have worked with pop greats such as Ricky Martin, Maluma, the Backstreet Boys, and Norwegian producer Kygo (co-writing and featuring in his global smash Stargazing).

Justin also signed a deal with Sony and released his debut EP, Let It Be Me, in 2019, featuring singles Getting Closer and Let It Be Me (featuring Nina Nesbitt).

His most recent DJ collaboration with Alle Farben, As Far as Feelings Go, peaked at No. 3 on the German radio charts, and his follow-up single, Bigger Than, with Norwegian producing duo Seeb (Pill In Ibiza) has over 60 million streams.

Currently living in Los Angeles, CA, Jesso will be singing his song Lifeline in episode 5 of the American Song Contest.

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on April 18 at 8.00 pm ET and 7:00 pm CT on NBC.

Edited by Saman