 "So Inappropriate and thoughtless": Lily Cole deletes burqa photo after facing severe backlash online

Model and actress Lily Cole was lambasted online following the ill-timed promotion of her book Who Cares Wins: Reasons For Optimism in Our Changing World. The 33-year-old model was raising climate change awareness while promoting her book, which “embraced diversity on every level.”

However, it was her post showcasing the book which drew the internet's ire. Cole posted a picture of herself posing in a blue burqa while promoting her new book.

The internet was enraged to see the "Snow White and the Huntsman" actress in Afghani attire as the country is in a state of unrest after falling into the hands of the Taliban.

Lily Cole & the vacuity of modern hashtag-feminism. Putting Instagram posturing before universal human rights. I bet Afghan women are celebrating the “diversity” of wearing this shroud. pic.twitter.com/5unfIZrqXg — Janice Turner (@VictoriaPeckham) August 16, 2021

Many called out the British supermodel-mother for “cultural appropriation” and “putting Instagram gesturing above human rights.”

One disheartened social media user opined:

“The oppression of Afghan girls is to be fought, not cosplayed. This is disgusting.”

Internet reacts to Lily Cole’s now-deleted Instagram post

The actress' infamous picture remained on her feed for three days before it was taken down. However, the damage had already been done by that time.

Several people took to Twitter to flood her Instagram comment section with hate.

Anum Peerbacos, co-founder of the Hijabi Half-Hour podcast, pointed out that the post was “disrespectful.” She told the BBC:

“It's not a fashion accessory to be able to be deployed as a publicity stunt. Regardless of how people around the world have chosen to wear that garment, that garment is a respectful religious symbol and is worn and used as such.”

Peerbacos continued:

"So for her to use it as what can only be described as a publicity stunt, I think is abhorrent and really displays to us her level of ignorance with regards to it."

Lily Cole is everything that is wrong with identity politics. On a day when women and girls are cowering in Afghanistan she’s having an ego wank over her pretend ‘queerness’ being a crime. The fucking state of her narcissism… https://t.co/68wUbs3ot2 — Chief Brody (@ChiefBrody19) August 16, 2021

LilyCole: Attention seeking, brainless. Fancy going holidaying in Afganistan since you already got your burka!" — FreelanceWorksUK (@FreelanceWorks4) August 17, 2021

@lilycole She’s a typical feminist, feminazi. Don’t really give a damn about real women. — PATCHEStheRAFguy (@visitme5) August 17, 2021

Think Lily Cole is one of the few people on the planet who didn't know what was happening in Afganistan the last few days. — Dee (@Deew04) August 17, 2021

shallow activism and disgusting use of “diversity” as a justification for exotic misogyny that goes beyond any parody. The present is dystopian 😞 — Iago (@TIANSEBS) August 16, 2021

Playing dress-up in another woman's oppression 😡 — Philipa 🌈 (@Pippyz) August 16, 2021

The self-indulgence & lack of awareness from her is staggering. So inappropriate & thoughtless. — Liz Anderson 🥂📚🖋🏺📷 🍸 (@liz_lizanderson) August 16, 2021

Double first from Cambridge and thick, thick, thick. — Lissa Evans (@LissaKEvans) August 16, 2021

I would respond but I don't like swearing.. — Marion Urch McNulty (@MarionUMac) August 16, 2021

Lily Cole apologizes for her Instagram post

After being berated online, Lily Cole proceeded to delete the post and shared an Instagram story where she apologized for being uninformed. She stated:

"This week, I posted an old photo of me wearing a burqa loaned to me by a friend, as she pointed out I was undermining its original purpose by wearing it with my face exposed, but I understand why the image has upset people and want to sincerely apologise for any offence caused. I hadn't read the news at the time I posted so it was incredibly ill-timed (thank you for pointing that out to me)."

The model ended her apology by expressing concern about the political unrest in Afghanistan and claimed to be “looking for organizations to help women on the ground.”

Lily Cole’s lack of awareness comes as a shock to her fans and the wider internet audience. The model graduated from the University of Cambridge with a double first and is known for her charity work and environmental campaigning.

The actress shares a child with her husband Kwame Ferreira. Lily Cole recently came out as queer, stating that she felt the need to acknowledge her identity as being “not straight.”

