"So proud": Fans rejoice as Stray Kids is set to receive the Prime Minister's Commendation at the 2023 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism declared on October 20, 2023, that Stray Kids will receive the coveted Prime Minister's Commendation at the 2023 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards. They have been selected as one of the eight recipients to be honored with such an accolade.

The Korea Creative Content Agency, hosted and organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sports and Tourism, aims to honor actors, singers, comedians, and other well-known figures from various fields who have significantly contributed to the popularisation of contemporary pop culture.

As soon as fans learned about Stray Kids receiving this prestigious award, they couldn't stop showering praise on the group. They took to social media to express their pride, with one fan commenting that they are proud of Stray Kids' latest feat.

"Congrats": Fans can't stop praising Stray Kids for their latest achievement

Stray Kids became the first and only fourth-generation group to receive the Prime Minister's Commendation Award at the 2023 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards. Fans couldn't contain their excitement about this accomplishment.

They are also overjoyed that the group is going to receive the third-highest award at the aforementioned awards ceremony. The awards are divided into four categories: Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Commendation, Presidential Commendation, Order of Cultural Merit, and so on. The Order of Cultural Merit is the highest honor in this category.

STAYs are also proud that the group is becoming an inspiration for fourth-generation leaders, having only debuted in 2018, and achieving this level of recognition in just five years. The group has received various awards, including Artist of the Year (Bonsang), the Fanstar Four Star Award, and Best K-pop Song at MTV. Now that they are receiving this prestigious award, fans can't stop cheering for them.

Check out how STAYs are reacting as the group became the first and only fourth-generation group to be honored with the Prime Ministerial's Commendation award at the 2023 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards:

Other groups that have received the Prime Minister's Commendation in previous years include JYP, SHINee, EXO, and SEVENTEEN. These groups are the only K-pop groups to have received this honor.

In recent news, the group released their third Korean language studio album, 5-Star, in June 2023, through JYP Entertainment and Republic Records. The album features a blend of hip-hop, pop, and other elements, with twelve tracks.

The group also recently delivered a powerful performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, capturing the attention of Taylor Swift, who couldn't help but express enthusiastic reactions to their stage performance.

Some more about Stray Kids

The eight members of the group—Bang Chan, Felix, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Seungmin, I.N., and Han— signed to JYP Entertainment through 2017 reality show. In 2019, Woojin departed the group for personal reasons.

Stray Kids has released three Korean albums, including Go Live in 2020, Noeasy in 2021, and 5-Star in 2023. They have also unveiled their first-ever Japanese album, The Sound, in February, garnering worldwide praise from fans.

STAYs continue to hope for more such awards for the group in the future.