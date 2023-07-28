American actress Jamie Lee Curtis opened up about how she spent the COVID lockdown with her godson Jake Gyllenhaal. She spoke about it in an interview with PEOPLE on April 18, 2023, at the Los Angeles premiere of Jake Gyllenhaal's thriller Guy Ritchie's The Covenant. She was present to show him support for his movie.

Jamie Lee Curtis happens to be a very close friend of Gyllenhaal's parents, director Stephen Gyllenhaal, and screenwriter Naomi Foner, and hence she was chosen as the actor's godmother. According to the revelations made by the Oscar winner, Jake Gyllenhaal is an amazing lockdown partner and she was entertained every minute that she had spent with him.

Talking about the lockdown, she said,

"So singing, acting, sourdough."

Opening up more on the way Jake Gyllenhaal kept her entertained during prolonged periods of absolute shut-ins, the actress revealed the kind of shenanigans that she saw her godson indulging in.

Jamie Lee Curtis said,

"And he did that test where you do a handstand against the wall and take your shirt off and put it back on."

"We've just gotten to know each other": Jamie Lee Curtis on her relationship with godson

As per her the actress's conversation with PEOPLE, at the time of the COVID lockdown, the Nightcrawler actor was living with his girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu, who was living next door to his godmother. It was the pandemic that allowed Jake and Jamie to bond together and get to know each other better which, for the actress, was a silver lining to the COVID lockdown.

She admitted,

"We've just gotten to know each other."

The Knives Out starrer also said that Jake Gyllenhaal living close to where she lives helped the two to enjoy each other's company frequently. Further, the two stayed together for the better part of the pandemic which gave them their much-needed bonding time.

Jamie Lee Curtis said,

"He also lived with me during COVID for almost a year. He and Jeanne lived in the house next door that I have. And so there was also that. For a minute."

"We've just gotten to know each other", said the 64-year-old actress about her relationship with her godson (Image via Getty)

However, the Everything Everywhere All At Once starrer also had some acting advice to spare for her godson who looks up to her.

While at the premiere, she said the following:

"I sort of looked at him and said, 'I've done this for a long time. You're just starting. There may be things your parents don't have the experience, strength and hope that I do. Please use that if you need to.'"

The True Lies actress had begun the conversation referencing Gyllenhaal's obsession with making sourdough bread. Then she ended the topic by saying that even though the pandemic has been long over, she had started "making sourdough" in addition to "eating sourdough."

The actress also took a moment to reflect on her Oscar win this year, and described the win as "overwhelming".

She said,

"It's been a journey and an unexpected journey, which is the nicest part of the whole thing."

Jamie Lee Curtis won the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role at the 95th Academy Awards (Oscars 2023), for her role in Michelle Yeoh's Everything Everywhere All At Once.